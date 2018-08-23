ADP Aspirant, Ejiogu Picks Guber Form in Abuja

Youthful Governorship Aspirant in Imo State, under the platform of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Chief Paschal Ikenna Ejiogu has headed to Abuja, the federal capital, with his teeming followers to pick the Governorship form of his party today.

Accompanying Ejiogu to Abuja for this epic event is the Imo State chairman of Imo ADP, Dr Ezeala, with the entire State Working Committee of the party.

Ejiogu, who hails from Agwa, in Oguta LGA, has been tipped to prove bookmakers wrong, as he is bound be the man to beat in the 2019 Governorship election in Imo, due to the caliber of people, and tumultuous crowd of youths that dominate his sensitization tours.

The ADP Governorship form is said to cost Five Million Five Hundred thousand, (N5,5m) and Ejiogu is the top contender for the position in ADP.

The euphoria caused by Ejiogu’s trip to Abuja has heightened the tension in various political parties in the State, as many had thought that the youthful Governorship hopeful would fizzle out whenever it was time to pick the form proper.

With the last situation, other political Aspirants and their parties are changing their strategies, as youthful Paschal Ejiogu changes the equation.

A source from the Paschal Ejiogu campaign organization told Trumpeta that a lot of things are working in favour of Ejiogu, following his youthfulness, Education background, and particularly because that he was born and trained in Owerri, until he travelled overseas to acquire more knowledge.

“He is an Owerri born. He knows Imo State too well. This is the type of person Imo State needs now. Not a stranger who does not know that State. Have you seen the situation of Owerri roads? We need an Owerri born” a source told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, Ejiogu will get back to Owerri immediately after collecting the Guber Form to intensify his consultations.