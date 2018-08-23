CHANGING THE COURSE OF NIGERIA’S POLITICAL HISTORY: TIME TO ELECT A FEMALE GOVERNOR

As the 2019 election gathers momentum, opinions vary as to who amongst the current contenders is best qualified, at a time like this, to lead Imo State. Equally critical and important is the election of the right candidates to lead at the Federal, State, and Local Government levels.

Regardless of anyone’s political affiliation, Nigerians especially Imolites should meticulously vet their voting conscience to identify honestly the candidates, for any public office, who are most prepared, genuine, passionate and sensitive to the needs of our people. This campaign period will be dubbed the year of the “outsider,” meaning the year of the non-establishment, non-traditional, and non-mainstream political candidate. Regrettably many people still feel that

Nigeria is not ready for a female president or governor. The question is “if not now, when?”

With all due respect to progressively thinking males, I dare say that people with anti-female mindset are either naïve, unrealistic, or antiquated in their thinking. They conveniently pretend ignorance of the damage done to Nigeria due to the rather nonchalant and lack-luster governance of previous administrations led by males. While this does not in any way suggest that all males are incapable leaders, it is regrettable that our history is replete with facts of sordid and inept male leadership. Ideally, and as a matter of principle, voters should be more concerned about who will get the job done, regardless of their gender. The non-level playing field has always put women at a disadvantage, as the economic-political machinery has been designed, engineered, constructed, and piloted by males.

Women all over the world have continued to make immense contributions in all fields of human endeavor: aeronautics, science & technology, engineering, mathematics, computer science, medicine, nursing, business, religion, international relations, arts/music/entertainment, athletics, and, yes, politics. Notable among the women Prime Ministers and Presidents are Golda Meir of Israel, Indira Ghandi of India, Pratibha Patil of India, Julia Gillard of Australia, Margaret Thatcher (the “Iron Lady”) of Great Britain, Benazir Ali Bhutto of Pakistan, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia. Great Britain is currently being led by Prime Minister Theresa May, while Germany is led by Chancellor Angela Merkel. The tenures of these great women were mostly peaceful, inclusive, ethical and progressive.

There is a litany of other women –captains in their respective fields, who have shaped or influenced history by their immense contributions to society in Africa.

Adunni Oluwole – The Human Rights Activist who fought for workers during the

Nigerian general strike in 1945

Hajiya Laila Dongoyaro – The woman who fought for the rights of Northern Nigerian women and the poor. Alimotu Pelewura -The uneducated fish seller who fought for women’s right to vote and against taxation. Madam Nwanyeruwa is the woman who instigated a short war that is often referred to as the first major challenge to British authority in West Africa during the colonial period.

Some call it the Aba women’s riots and some call it the Women’s War.

Funmilayo Ramsome Kuti – Woman Activist- “She was a woman nationalist whose feminism and democratic socialism led to the creation of The Abeokuta Women’s Union

(AWU) and later Women’s International Democratic Federation (WIDF), organizations and movements that aided Kuti to promote women’s rights to education, employment and to political participation”.

Margaret Ekpo was Nigeria’s women rights activist, social mobiliser and a pioneering female politician in the First Republic. Beyond ethnicity, Margaret gathered women and encouraged them to protect their interests by taking part in the political advancement of the nation. In an era of a male-dominated movement towards independence, she played major roles as a grassroots and nationalist politician in the eastern Nigerian city of Aba. Queen Amina is described as a legend/warrior queen who symbolized the spirit and strength of womanhood. Yaa Asantewaa – The commander in Chief and Queen mother in the Ashanti Empire in

Ghana. She was noted for the “War of the Golden Stool” which she led against British colonialists.

I urge every woman, and indeed every well-meaning man, and all youths to give women a chance by electing a woman as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Women should also be elected as Governors of states where they are gubernatorial candidates. Let’s not define women’s ability to govern by their gender, but by their accomplishments and preparation to serve. Electing women into national, state, and local positions will set Nigeria on the path to national healing, economic recovery, and social integration – so let’s give women a chance!!

As the saying goes, sometimes the best “man” for the job is a woman!

Dr. Chidi Omeogu-Ogbuta