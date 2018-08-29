Imo PDP Guber War Ihedioha, Samdaddy Intensify Rivalry, Pick Form

By Sampson Orji

Few weeks to the Imo State Peoples Democratic Party PDP, gubernatorial primary election, the struggle over who picks the tickets to represent the party in the 2019 governorship election has intensified.

The race intensifies as two of the party’s major governorship hopefuls, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu (Samdaddy) both made their intensions for the ticket more clearer by picking the gubernatorial forms at the party headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday August 28, 2018.

Trumpeta observed on social media as the two guber aspirants displayed their forms showcasing their readiness to lay claim to the party’s guber ticket.

Ihedioha who was the party’s gubernatorial candidate during the 2015 election was seen in the company of Hon. Onyewuchi Ezenwa who also picked his form for the Owerri zone senatorial race and other supporters displaying their forms.

On the other hand Senator Samuel N Anyanwu (Samdaddy) who is currently the senator representing Owerri zone at the red chambers of the National Assembly was equally seen displaying his gubernatorial form in one of the social media posts.

The two aspirants over the few weeks have also been noticeably taking their campaign for support on their intentions to all the 27 LGA’s in the State and have equally participated strongly in most of the party’s sensitization tour of the entire state all in the bid to convince the would be delegates.

Many political analysists especially those of PDP extraction have continued to comment on the qualities of the two guber aspirants as well as other aspirants in the party suggesting that how successful and peaceful primaries would go shall to a large extent determine how successful the party can be.