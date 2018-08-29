Aftermath of Iriji Nwosu Redeems Vehicle Donation Pledge To Mbaise Monarchs

By Onyekachi Eze

Weeks after the celebration of Iriji festival of Mbaise and the controversial award of chieftaincy title on Uche Nwosu, Trumpeta newspapers gathered on Monday that the Chief of Staff to the governor has donated a 16- Seater Toyota Hiace Bus to the Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers, comprising Ahiazu, Aboh, and Ezinihitte extractions.

Grapevine information has it that Nwosu made the pledge on the occasion ground (August 15, 2018) at Itu play field, Ezinihitte Mbaise of providing the monarchs with a more vehicle bequeathing of their status.

The presentation, Trumpeta gathered was handed over to them, as the monarchs paid a courtesy call to the COS.

“Mbaise Nation is a place I cherish so much and I won’t stop at anything to support this great clan” Chief Uche Nwosu was quoted to have said.

In a related development, the chairman, Mbaise council of Traditional Rulers HRH, Eze Leo Nwokeocha while expressing delight over the bus gift, assured Uche Nwosu, who is running for the seat of Imo State Government House, under the APC of their unflinching supports towards his aspirants.