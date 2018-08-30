Victory Chapel, Govt House Church Service Okorocha Hands Over To Uche Nwosu

By Okey Alozie

The desire of the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to have his Chief of Staff and also son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu as successor is unquenching as the Governor has started handing over certain executive functions to him, Trumpeta reports.

Okorocha has not hidden intention to make Nwosu the governorship candidate of his party as well as leading him to victory in the 2019 election.

A sign that Okorocha has started shifting responsibilities expected from a governor to Nwosu emerged on Sunday, during the church service in Government House, Owerri.

The regular Sunday service has always witnessed Okorocha presiding the affairs of the church named Chapel of Victory, by under taking certain functions like preaching the word of God and leading in songs.

But that of Sunday 26th August, 2018, took a different shape as the governor appeared to have handed over to his son-in –law when the worshippers at the church was surprised to see Nwosu mount the rostrum to preach; a function that was only reserved for the clergy in the Rescue Mission family and Okorocha.

The appearance of Nwosu against Okorocha who sat at a vintage position to watch, sent tongues wagging that he has tactically subleted his responsibilities to the Chief of Staff at the Victory Chapel, Imo State Government House, Owerri.

Trumpeta correspondent who observed the scene notes that a kind of change of baton started when Pastor Ralph Afoahu one of the ministers of God at the Chapel, beckoned Okorocha to make a closing remark.

Instead of the governor to appear, Uche Nwosu came out to preach in place of Okorocha.

It was a mild drama when Nwosu took the stage and rapped the congregation in spiritual words akin to the pattern of his father in-law, who had in the past held the people spellbound with songs and praises at the church service.

Judging from the cheerful face and beaming smiles from the governor’s face, it appeared he was impressed with Nwosu who during the preaching cited several verses of the Bible to show that God is supreme, by adding that no power can subdue that of Almighty God.

Nwosu, who Trumpeta learnt preached for the first time delved into the temptation of Christ and how the son of God defeated the devil.

As the preaching continued, Nwosu acknowledged cheers from his audience including Okorocha. Majority of those at the chapel who spoke in hushed toned, expressed happiness at Nwosu’s deep knowledge of the Bible verses and oratorical elegance before he concluded that the governor is gradually “handing” over reins of power to his son-in-law.

Trumpeta noticed that Nwosu introduced new songs to drive home points he made earlier which earned him admiration from the worshippers.

In conclusion, the chief of Staff further submitted that he is the incoming governor.

The newspaper findings reveal that what is only needed to make him the de factor governor is an official proclamation accompanied by the swearing in ceremony to be performed the Chief Judge of the state for Nwosu to preside affairs of Imo.

Despite his position, the convoy and paraphernalia of the Chief of Staff office he occupies is similar to that of the Governor. Nwosu also undertakes certain functions in place of the Governor while the National Anthem to welcome a Governor at functions were aired whenever he arrived during the recent LGA rallies of APC before the just concluded council polls.