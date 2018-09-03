Trumpeta Reporter, Onyekachi Eze Bags Social Media Award

By Onyeananam Edmund

The maxim “Honour is given, to whom honour is due” played out over the weekend at Old English Bar and Grills, Owerri when prolific writer and staff of Trumpeta Newspapers, Comrade Eze Onyekachi Cyriacus bagged the most vibrant Journalist On Social Media award in recognition of his excellent performances and activeness.

Mr Eze Onyekachi received the prestigious Imo Social Media Awards 2018, 5th edition organized by Imo Social Media Searchlight Concept championed by a seasoned comedian and on-air personality, MC Banana Mouth, the Chief Executive Officer of the outfit.

Speaking on behalf of the friends and well wishers of the award recipient, Comrade Eze, the Special Assistant to the Governor, on Entertainment Hon Chukwunonye Iruno extolled the level of Professionalism exhibited by the recipient which prompted the award. He described Trumpeta Newspaper as the most objective tabloid in the State, adding that the award given to a member of staff of the tabloid did not come as a surprise.

Hon Iruno however commended MC.Banana Mouth and his team for organizing what he described as a grand breaking event, which according to him, promotes Imo State Government and the beloved leaders and Indigenes of the state as well as development strides on social media.

Hon Iruno said “Onyekachi is well known to me, his contributions to the field of journalism are enormous. Onyekachi my brother, among all the awardees, they chose me to do your presentation, it therefore means you are not only honoured by the social media searchlight concept but by the Imo State Government and the entire Imo Artistes. Your contributions in the almighty Trumpeta Newspaper and the blogosphere are recognized. Keep it up”.

The Imo social media awards according to the organizers is geared towards informing, educating and entertaining the public on issues bordering on political, religious, social and cultural issues.