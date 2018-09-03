OCDA Town Planner, Austin Ukanwa Bags “Man Of The Year” Award Canvases Support For Uche Nwosu

By Onyekachi Eze

The feathers on the cap of the Head Of Department, Town Planning, of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, TPL Austin Ukanwa Ugoh (Fnitp) has been increased with the “Imo Social Media Man Of The Year Award” 2018.

Austin Ukanwa Ugoh, who hails from Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State, was last Sunday, September 2, 2018 honored on the 5th edition, as the Imo Social Media man of the year award.

It was organized by the Imo Social Media Searchlight Concept, under the auspices of MC Banana Mouth (Project Director, MC Tboy, and Mr Mouth.

Mr Ukanwa doubles as the second Assistant National Secretary, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, and fellow member of the institute.

According to the organizers of the event, the choice of honoring Mr. Ukanwa was propelled on his numerous contributions towards the service and growth of humanity through the social media.

They described the recipient as a jolly fellow young man, who has carved a niche for himself, with the spirit of oneness and for the good of the society.

It was also affirmed that none of the awardees lobbied for it, but purely on merit, especially on their antecedents.

While receiving the award from Hon. Lawrence Achinihu (Speaker), Mr Austin Ukanwa acknowledged the presenters for the show of love, assuring of his unending supports.

He thanked the State Government for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the stability of the society, saying the award would spur him to do more.

“I dedicate this award to Almighty Yahweh, my family and friends. To the Chairman, Bureau for lands, survey, housing and urban planning, Engr Uju Kingsley Chima. Also to the architect of the new Imo, His Excellency, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha OON. And to this award, I humbly dedicate to my immediate boss and friend, who by the grace of God will mount the leadership of Imo State by 2019, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu”.

Giving an insight on the tenets of the social media, he said it’s neither a royal rumble nor a wrestling ground, but a platform where constructive opinions and ideas can be ventilated which would enhance political, social, economic, religious and cultural views.

Mr Ukanwa enjoined users of the blogosphere to thread with caution and to be constructive, pointing out that there is high need to treat each others opinions with mutual respect.

In a related development, the Town Planner has called on the masses to embrace the “Youths take-over” era, stressing that days are gone when it used to be “Youths are the leaders of tomorrow”.

He opined that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu on his wealth of administrative and leadership sagacity will affect the desired governance, hence, on the need to vote wisely for the youths in both the National and State levels.

Meanwhile, TPL Austin Ukanwa was also honored by the presence of dignitaries from all walks of life, including; Hon Lawrence Achinihu (Speaker), Hon Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre Assembly aspirant), Hon Ebereonwu Chigozie Innocent (Aboh Mbaise Assembly aspirant), Hon Okey Ulokwe (Director of Professionals/Technical, Ugwumba Campaign Organization), Believe members, and a host of others.