Ahead of the October 2, 2018 Governorship primaries of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), no fewer than eight aspirants of the party has collected the expression of interest and Nomination forms of the party from its National headquarters in Abuja.

Our Abuja correspondent who has kept a Vigil at the headquarters of the part said as at the close of work on Wednesday September 5, 2018, a reasonable number of Governorship aspirants of the party across the country had collected their forms with Imo State topping the list.

Among those who had collected the form from Imo State include Barrister Humphrey Anumudu, Mr Frank Nneji, Senator Bright Nwanne, Chief Okey Eze, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Chief Uche Onyeagocha among others.

Meanwhile the Imo State chairman of the party Barrister Peter Ezeobi has given assurance to the various aspirants of the party of a free and fair primaries.

In his meetings with the various categories of aspirants at the state office in Owerri, Ezeobi reminded them however, that only one candidate will emerge at any level of the contest. And urged both the losers and winners to remain steadfast after the primaries.

He made it clear that APGA as a party will always shun winner takes all syndrome as is witnessed today in the polity as the Government of the party will be an all inclusive and participatory one.

Barrister Ezeobi assured Imo people that the incoming APGA Government in the State will surly restore back all the years which the locust had eaten.