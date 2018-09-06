Ihedioha Only Man To Liberate Imo – Chilaka

The Deputy President, Ohaneze Ndigbo South Africa, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has described the PDP Governorship candidate in Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the only man who has the capacity to liberate Imo state from the shackles of bad governance.

Speaking to news men in Owerri, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka posited that Ihedioha has pedigree, integrity and honesty, adding that he has been tested, trusted and proven to be a man of impeccable character. He said as the Deputy Speaker of House of Representative, he left with his integrity intact, especially that he attracted federal presence to the people of Ngor Okpala and Aboh Mbaise constituency and Imo state at large.

Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka who has used his position to touch lives of Ndigbo in South Africa noted that Ihedioha is the only guber aspirant who will indeed liberate Imo, stressing that he has shown that in his issue based campaigns that tend to show blueprint to liberate the state having shown leadership in all he has done. He said Ihedioha is the only person who has toured the 305 wards of the state, hence being acquainted with the problems of the people.

The number two Boss of Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa who was the former aspirant for Ahiazu Mbaise House of Assembly seat in 2015 said Ihedioha has the divine projection on his big shoulders to truly liberate and rebuild Imo state and connect it to comity of developed states, while calling on all and sundry to support and galvanize support towards the victory of Ihedioha as doing that will amount to saving Imo from the brink of collapse.

The Philanthropist per excellence, who has doled out alot empowerment programs to the people of the Ahiazu Mbaise and beyond said ‘Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is the most popular, most acceptable, most electable and most performing of all 35 governorship aspirants in Imo State, adding that Ihedioha has the experience, technical know-how and all it takes to take the state to another level of development, especially that he has the contact and connection to attract international donor agencies to the state’.

Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka however expressed hope that Ihedioha will win the governorship election come 2019 as according to him, Ihedioha is popular and marketable and desired by the people. He urged everyone to ensure his victory come next year election.