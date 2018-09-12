How Suspected Assassins Killed Orlu Diocesan Catholic Priest in Nkwerre LGA

By Onyekachi Eze

The insecurity level in Imo State is said to have heightened, following the gruesome murder of a Roman Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Jude Egbom on the eve of Monday, August 10, 2018.

His assassination however, has thrown the entire Christians, especially the Catholic faithful of Orlu Catholic Diocese into mourning.

Until his death, he was the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Parish Amucha.

Ordained in 2015, the late Priest hails from Umunwala, in Nkwerre Local Government Area of the State. He only served for 3 years in the Lord’s vineyard.

According to the information obtained from the Diocese, the killed priest who visited his hometown on that fateful day was unceasingly shot dead at a hair salon close to his father’s residence, where he went to have his hair cut.

Unknown to him, he was greeted with several bullets on the chest by men of the underworld, which led to his untimely death.

It was also learnt that he went in company of the Junior Seminarian on his apostolic work, who was also reportedly wounded by the bullets.

Trumpeta was reliably told that the dead priest never struggled for his car keys with anyone, as peddled in some quarters.

Confirming the news on a telephone conversation with Trumpeta correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, Imo command, SP Andrew Enwerem said it was an armed robbery and murder case.

He disclosed that the Reverend Father’s car was similarly snatched from him.

“Another victim, identified as a Seminarian also sustained injuries at the spot of event”.

Enwerem informed that the CP on getting the news immediately responded, assuring that the dispatched/mobilized men of the Police Force will not relent until the culprits are apprehended.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that another priest from the Diocese was sent to his early grave and his body found somewhere at Oru.