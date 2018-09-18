NIGER DELTA YOUTHS ENDORSE SIR EZENNA GEORGE ECHE AS CHOICE FOR IMO APC GUBER

The youths of the Imo State Niger Delta Region of Nigeria have endorsed the aspiration of Sir George Eche as the incoming Governor of Imo State. Speaking to news men after a stakeholders meeting of the youth leaders in the state capital over the weekend, the ISOPADEC Youth President Comr. Fatai Nwauwa said that their endorsement of Eche is born out of sincerity of purpose stressing that the seasoned administrator being the next Governor will be the best thing that will happen to the Niger Delta People of the State and Imo State in general. In His words, having followed the activities of this vibrant young man as a Civil Servant, Accountant General, and Secretary of the State Government, I see him taking Imo State to the next level to the Glory of God.

He described those youths from the oil region yearning for the Chief of Staff to take over from the present regime as ranting of an ant, as according to him, Uche Nwosu have watched the Imo State Oil producing areas development commission decay under his watch.

As a youth leader, am yet to receive our monthly subventions for 4 months now, 8 months for the Traditional Rulers in our region, the women wing is been owned 7 months, also the staff of the commission are owned salaries, no more developmental projects. The question is, is the 13% oil derivation revenue from the Federation account no more coming to Imo State? He queried how we can support such a man who have watched and kept quite all this happening to us. He further buttressed that the people of the Niger Delta region have openly supported the government against all odds and gain nothing in return. The president therefore called on All Progressive Congress (APC) members to go and get registered and vote en-mass for Sir Eche in the forthcoming Governorship primaries, since all of us believe in the leadership of our Governor. His Excellency Owelle Anayo Okorocha, the Commander of Free Education.