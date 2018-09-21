Owerri Community Boils Over Staff of Office To Peter Njemanze As Amawom Eze

Tension has enveloped Owerri, the capital city of Imo State following the purported rejection of one Peter E Njemanze, the Government of Imo State chose and handed staff of office as the recognized Eze of Amawom autonomous community.

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha last weekend handed power of authority to Peter Njemanze as the new monarch of Amawom, Owerri, due to the demise of the former traditional ruler of Owerri people, Eze Emmanuel Emenyonu Njemanze who died few years ago.

While a group in the community has rejected the new Eze, government insists the person with the staff of office is duly recognized.

The group kicking against Eze Peter Njemanze known as Eke-Na- Okorie Traditional Council, comprising Ekeonuwa/Okorie/Njemanze kindreds of Amawom, Owerri had in a paid advertorial published a disclaimer declared Peter Njemanze’s position of Eze Amawom as null and void claiming that as the traditional custodians and kingmakers of the Owerri Royal stool, they have the inalienable customary rights and Duties pertaining to accepting and crowning the traditional ruler of Owerri after the Njemanze royal family of Amawom has presented the person to them in accordance to the tradition.

While claiming no one selected and presented Peter Njemanze as ruler of Owerre, it added that no traditional stool exists as Eze of Amawom adding that the nomenclature and position is totally alien to the people.

Trumpeta learnt that the action of government is igniting uneasy calm and tension as indigenes of the area have vowed to resist the development.