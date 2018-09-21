Isu Assembly Seat: Nnaji Pleads With Supporters to Remain Calm

Owing the public endorsement of the current member representing Isu State constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly by the governor of the state, His Excellency Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha to go for a second term, and the dust it has raised, a frontline contender of the position, Arc. Chukwunonso Nnaji (Najas) has called on his supporters to remain calm and continue to be supportive of the rescue mission government hence according to him, God has the final say.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri during the week, the renowned Architect and PhD student in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in his comments made it clear that what transpired during the meeting held at the Government House with the governor truly, doesn’t represent the wishes of his people of Isu but as a core loyalist to the governor and committed member of “Believe Movement” a campaign structure of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu he would withdraw from the race hence, he is a good party man.

Arc. Chukwunonso Nnaji whose supporters vowed to stage a peaceful protest to the government house to register their disapproval over the governor’s decision to allow the current member to go for a second term thereby deny their popular choice the opportunity the fly the All Progressives Congress flag in area informed that after many pleads, the idea of staging protest has been suspended.

He stated that though the endorsement of Hon. Ngozi Obiefule by the governor doesn’t not reflect the wishes of the people of Isu in general but he has no other option than to accept the decision of the governor for overall interest of the people.

On whether he has plans to decamp to other political party to pursue his ambition; Najas as fondly called in clear terms stated that he has no plans to decamp and would in realization of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu become the governor of the state in 2019.

Making reference to the speech of His Royal Highness Late Nnajiemere Ezeudo I of Amuire Omanze in Isu Local Government that “it won’t cause any form of problem hence it shall be well”. He pleaded with them to remain peaceful and law abiding and continue to support rescue mission government.