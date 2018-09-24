Ihenacho Passes APC Screening, Gets Anambra US Group, Umuada Ndigbo Diaspora Support

By Onyekachi Eze

The 2019 political ambition of Chief Edwin .O. Ihenacho for Orlu, Orsu, Oru East Federal constituency is blossoming at every stage, as he has been successfully screened by the All Progressives Congress, APC. This is in preparatory to the forthcoming primary election.

Chief Ihenacho last weekend at Abuja received the nod of APC screening committee, and was simultaneously cleared to participate in the upcoming primary and general elections.

Earlier before now, Ihenacho had consented to the popular demand from Orlu, Orsu and Oru East constituents to represent them in the Green chambers of the National Assembly by 2019.

Since then, it was learnt that his aspiration has been receiving the love and desired attention it needed, especially as it concerns his antecedents in human development initiative and acts of philanthropy.

Speaking to Trumpeta correspondent immediately he returned from Abuja party’s exercise, the elated frontline Representatives hopeful thanked God for the golden opportunity for a hitch free screening.

He also acknowledged the party’s State leadership, the Executive Governor and his esteemed supporters for their unflinching supports and confidence, assuring to give a sound representation if elected.

The business mogul opined that his zeal to represent the federal constituency is genuinely born out of their quest for an all inclusive representation, accessibility, accountability and trustworthy, pointing out that he will better their fortunes with his wealth of experience, knowledge and connections.

While reeling out his plans for Orlu Federal Constituency, he enjoined party members to be proactive by exercising their franchise wisely, adding that they should put in mind “credibility and verse knowledge” while selecting candidates.

However, Chief Edwin Ihenacho preached to them on the need to obtain their PVCs, which he said is a great tool that ensures adequate governance/representation.

Reacting, the campaign Director General of Divine Solution 2019, Chief Columbus Mbo Nwadike defined the outcome of the screening as a premonition of what is to happen in weeks to come. He expressed optimism that Orlu Federal constituents know the right persons to be given their votes.

“A vote to Edwin Ihenacho, Okuenyere Mba I will guarantee adequate dividends of democracy. He is a man of few words, and he abides by his words” Nwadike said.

In a related development, the political ambition of Ihenacho has received a boost as Anambra State Association, USA, and Umuada Ndi-Igbo in Diaspora respectively have endorsed his political bid.

In a letter signed by the Chairman, Anambra State Association, USA, Prince (Dr) Chris Ikeanyi, and Chief Lady Ada Ozo Chinonyelum Grace Agude, Overseer Umuada Ndigbo in Diaspora, they described the Reps hopeful as a succor to many Nigerians in Diaspora by offering them first jobs and giving them hope.

“He is reliable, dependable, and he can never disappoint APC party and the entire people of Orlu Federal Constituency and Imo State at large. He is a trade mark and will do better than others” they opined.