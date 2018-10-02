Not less than five persons are involved in the race for who picks the APGA ticket for Owerri zone.

Among those who have obtained Nomination Forms are Mike Nwachukwu of Owerri North, Kelechi Nwagwu, a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly who is from Ikeduru and a former Commissioner for finance, George Irechukwu.

Others are a retired DIG, Oguoma, from Mbaise and Owerri West born Igbokwe. Also not left out is a lawyer, Barr Henry Njoku of Ikeduru. The aspirants will square up for the line ticket.

In Orlu zone, it appears to be an easy one for former IMSU Vice- Chancellor Prof Awuzie who showed interest earlier before now. Awuzie will have fresh challenge from Denton Ezenia Ogbuehi who just declared for Senate position for Orlu zone.

In the Reps for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise the battle for the Green chamber come 2019 has surfaced the likes of Hon Chibuzor Enwereuzo, Engr Chukwuma Ojukwu and other rep hopefuls across party affiliations in Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency opting for same position, it could also be observed that all is not yet Uhuru for the people of the area.

Tuesday’s APGA primaries for the House of Representatives ticket bearers will witness actions from several quarters as aspirants adopt tactics to win.

In Owerri Federal Constituency, it is between a new entrant into APGA and a perennial ticket seeker, Chief Gibson Achonwa Njemanze (Oyiga) and former House member for Owerri North, Engr Dan Ikpeazu. The next candidate to battle for honours with the two is Ojinaka Isiuba who hails from Ndegwu, same Owerri West LGA of Oyiga.

Another perennial ticket seeker of APGA, Kemdi Iwueke will try Emeka Ikedi for size for the ticket of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, while that of Ohaji/Egbema is dangling before a former APC chieftain and progenitor of “Owelle show us the man” campaign, Dr Henry Okafor as Barr Denton Ezennia Ogbuehi, has showed interest in Senate.