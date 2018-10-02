Emeka Ihedioha Wins In Imo PDP As APC Cancels Guber Primaries

By Onyekachi Eze/ Tochi Onyeubi

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has won the Peoples Democratic Party PDP primaries for Imo State.

Trumpeta who monitored the event at the Kanu Nwankwo Centre in Owerri reports that Ihedioha scored the highest number of votes against his closed rival, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu in a keenly contested encounter.

Details of how the Primaries took place shall be supplied in subsequent editions as the event ended in the wee hours of today.

But for the timely intervention of the team from Abuja, led by Ahmed Gulak the Imo APC was already drowning in confusion over the exercise it organized to select a candidate.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, the team led by Alhaji Ahmed Gulak declared the purported APC primaries held at undisclosed wards in the state null and void.

He stated that if there were any primary elections held, the results should come from him as team sent from the National party to monitor the process.

Gulak demanded to have the names of their agents to witness the election in the 305 wards with the electoral officers in line with electoral processes.

The briefing which had the factional party chairman, Daniel Nwafor present also had in attendance APC gubernatorial candidates presents Chief Chuks Ololo, Chief Uche Nwosu, Sir George Eche, Air Commodore Peter Gbujie and Sir Jude Ejiogu.

Uche Nwosu who thanked the team for coming to Owerri said they expect to test their popularity through a free and fair primary election and asked about the process to be adopted for the primary elections.

He however hinted that speculations has gone rife that the team came for a particular aspirant, while he assured the team that they are ready for the election and appeal that they follow electoral guidelines.

Speaking also, Sir Eche inquired which ward was authentic, judging from some undisclosed wards where the purported elections held.

Gulak insisted that there should not be ward change and advised all to go the main voting centers recognized by the INEC.

He reminded them that the primaries was not only an APC affair but a family affair and advised all parties to drop their individualistic tendencies and shun the urge to cut corners or seek extraordinary means as he encouraged them to play by the rules.

While he maintained that all Nine agents for the Nine aspirants in all the wards should be present, Gulak warned that where there is established violence in any ward for the exercise, the particular ward would be cancelled. He further added that APC voters card and PVC are allowed for the primaries.