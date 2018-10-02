By Our Reporters

Not less than ten persons were feared injured in separate incidents at various parts of Imo State on Monday, during the scheduled primaries of APC to elect the party’s governorship aspirants.

Trumpeta reporters who monitored the events in several wards and the state party office at IMSU roundabout in Owerri recorded that intra party skirmishes led to free for all but not without gun shots incidents becoming prominent.

At Mbieri, in Mbaitoli LGA, there was a clash between suspected supporters of the son in-law to the governor of Imo State, Uche Nwosu and those of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

Trumpeta was told that some group of youths believed to be political thugs arrival the wards of Mbaitoli LGA with a government marked vehicle for Task Force purposes. On sighting the vehicle aggrieved youths of the area who suspected that the occupants had come for mischief descended on them and in the process set the bus ablaze. It could not be ascertained as at press time if live was lost though there was a report of injured persons. About three cars were burnt.

Similarly gun shots boomed in the state party office on Okigwe road where many people were feared injured as a result of stray away bullets and stampede arising from the shootout.

Our reporters who managed to escape unhurt noted that in trying to maintain peace and control the surging crowd, armed security men and unknown hoodlums hired by politicians shot sporadically at the venue

Data of injured persons could not verified before the newspaper went to bed.

It was however observer that a top leader of the party who holds enviable position in the state had with him not less than 2,000 suspect thugs. The thugs not only took siege of the party office, but also joined the leader to police command headquarters in Owerri.

Efforts to speak to the public relations officers of the various factions of Imo APC and the new spokesman of Imo police command, for reactions proved abortive as they could not respond to calls.

Information revealed that APC guber primaries was marred with heavy crisis ranging from manipulation of the exercise and attack on individuals. The race turned sour as Anti Okorocha’s group known as the Coalition Aspirants were said have been hacked down on the eve of the election. George Eche, Hope Uzodinma and others complained of victimization by governor Okorocha’;s follower known as the Rescue Mission group.

At Ngurunweke ward each faction conducted their own primaries at different places without the presence of INEC officials. It was also reported that sensitive material were not used rather, the stakeholders of the various group were physically seem doing the counting to favour their own person. This development led to confusion in most of the political wards in Imo State. The aggrieved group also called for the prosponment of other primaries for things to be harmonized.

There are indications that the NWC will invite all the aspirants to Abuja as a result of the development in Imo State. We also gathered some aspirant hired people from sister states to come and vote for them. This was discovered in some local government areas in Okigwe and Orlu zone.

Worried by the development, one of the aspirants on the platform of the All progressive Congress, APC, in the state, Dr Chris Nlemoha aired his views and feelings on the recent happenings surrounding the exercise by saying that the party has gotten it all wrong.

His words” I want to clarify issues here by letting the people know the deceit happening today called gubernatorial primaries is a charade. This shows that the party called APC isn’t ready for reconciliation and election.

“A typical example to buttress my point is that it has been shifted twice Sunday and Monday respectively and yet Monday nothing seems to have happened.”

For him, “if APC is serious and wants to retain Imo state they must settle the problems they have and vote in a credible man and not one who has vowed to use his blood to deliver his Candidate”

Dr Nlemoha further submitted that it was their grand desire to fix the election to hold on public holiday and yet nothing happened.

On what transpired concerning the primaries, Dr Nlemoha said “till now the office which is going to be in charge of the primaries is yet unknown. People who are going to authenticate the report are yet unknown which are all problems indicating that APC is not ready to produce a candidate and go ahead to win.

He continued, “as am speaking with you nothing is happening at the polling units and these primaries are meant to start by 10am but uptil now nothing”

He cited Oforola ward in Owerri West as an example amongst others.

In his last words, he said let there be harmonization and reconciliation because primaries didn’t hold today. Any result presented is fake”.

He informed the press, that the Coalition group went to State CID to file in their complaints but he choose to use the press to air his view.

He concluded by saying if APC don’t do the needful, the party will loose out in the State and other parties like APGA are waiting for this mistake to grab the opportunity.

Speaking, the Director of Contact and Mobilization to Dr Nlemoha, Hon. Isaac Udeg made mention that 85% of Imolites are of the view that power should be rested on Owerri Zone this time and for it to be a dream come true, the people need a trusted fellow, a neutral person who hasn’t been in government before, who has no name and one willing to deliver and the best candidate for the office is Dr. Chris. Nlemoha” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Orlu zone and one of the Governorship Aspirants in Imo APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma has not only accused the Governor of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha of attempting to go after his life but also doing so, because of his opposition to attempt to foist his son in-law as the next Governor of Imo State.

In a press statement by the Senator who was represented by the Director of Organization and Strategy of his campaign Chief Cyprain Akaolisa on Sunday, the Orlu zone representative in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly revealed alleged plan to kidnap and murder him on Saturday 29th September 2018.

While accusing the Governor of the State of allegedly being behind the plot indirectly supervised by a named former aide and one serving official, Uzodinma revealed how the plan was hatched to possibly eliminate him because of the Governorship election.

According to the statement, “hoodlums led by a detachment of Police Patrol vehicles from the Imo State Police Command stormed Okporo Secondary/Technical School grounds at Orlu where Senator Hope Uzodinma was billed to address his supporters in Orlu zone.

They destroyed canopies, Chairs, Public address system and vehicles set up for the event. They attacked Imo citizens who had gathered for the event’ whose only crime was to show open support for Senator Hope Uzodinma’s Governorship ambition.

Simultaneously, the same scenario played out at the Lutheran church premises Ehime Mbano where supporters had gathered for a rally to be addressed by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

In the wake of this despicable and illegal conduct, a gang of criminals with another group of Police Officers attacked the country home of Senator Hope Uzodinma in attempt to kidnap and murder him. The Senator escaped the attack only by divine grace. It is not in doubt that Governor Okorocha directed these crimes against innocent Imo People in his desperate effort to impose his son-in-law as the governorship candidate of APC in Imo State.

The offence of Senator Hope Uzodinma, other well meaning Party members and indeed the majority of Imo State people is to decry this unpopular effort of turning Imo State to an Okorocha family estate.

In the light of the above illegal scheme, we wish to call attention to the following: That the Governor of Imo State and the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, who obviously are working together, should be held responsible for any attack, injury and loss of lives likely to be occasioned by this unjustifiable criminal purpose.

That Imo State does not belong to the Governor of Imo State and his family members hence we should not be killed for not joining the doomed son-in-law’s Governorship train. It is clear that the Government has a convoluted idea of being the Chief Security Officer of the State.

That in clear execution of the evil plan of the Okorocha gang, the following notable supporters of Senator Hope Uzodinma have been attacked, their homes, and vehicles destroyed within the last 48 hours”.

Explaining further, the statement signed by Barrister C.O.C Akaolisa further said

“Hon. Nkechi Ugwu’s residence at Ogwume Ntueke, Ideato South was attacked and destroyed.

Chief Willie Okolieogwo’s residence at Nnempi in Oru West L.G.A was attacked, vehicles destroyed and family members assaulted.

Chief Mrs. Josephine Nnoham, was attacked, her vehicle was shot at and eventually destroyed.

The campaign vehicle of Senator Hope Uzodinma under the custody of Hon. Stanley Nwosu (Ochinanwata) was destroyed.

That we implore the APC National authorities to quickly call the Governor of Imo State to order because our great Party will be worse for it, since it is easier to destroy than to build.

We demand that the Inspector General of Police should immediately reassign the Imo State Commissioner of Police out of Imo State because he has shown partisanship and compromise in favour of Governor Okorocha and his rampaging gang of kidnappers and killers masquerading as Government appointees”.