Battle For National Assembly: Bede Eke, Emelumba, Obi, Elezianya, Alagbaso, Iheanetu Collins Seek PDP Reps Ticket

All things being equal, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter, will today conduct its primaries for the House of Representatives.

However, that of Senate could not hold across the state following fall-outs from directives from the National office in Abuja, which asked that Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu who failed to clinch Governorship ticket be accommodated for Owerri zone Senate Seat.

Meanwhile, in Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency, Four major contenders will fight for the sole ticket. They include the incumbent, Hon Bede Eke, Hon Mike Iheanetu, Chief Clement Oji and Barrister Patrice Akwara.

Indications are that the battle would keenly contested as none of the Aspirants have agreed to step down for the other. Eke, Oji and Akwara are from Ngor Okpala LGA.

In Owerri Federal Constituency, it will be a straight fight between Chief Henry Onwukwe and Hon Ikenna Elezianya.

Both hail from Owerri West, which is favoured in the zoning formula of Owerri Federal Constituency.

While Onwukwe is from Omuokpo Emeabiam, Elezianya is from Orogwe.

The outing going Federal Reps member Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi is from Orji in Owerri North LGA.

In Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, Dr Amanze Obi and Hon Mbadinwe Emelumba are tipped to be the issue, as pundits swear that either of the two will pick the ticket.

Dr Amanze Obi, who hails from Agwa in Oguta LGA is a media guru and technocrat of repute while Emelumba hails from Ubulu in Oru West LGA.

In the race for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency include incumbent Hon Jerry Alagbaso and Hon (Mrs) Oyibo Nwaneri, pundits see Alagbaso picking the ticket despite tough challenge from Oyibo Nwaneri.