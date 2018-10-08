Oru East Youths Expresses Satisfaction As Amagwula Clinches APC Ticket •Vows To Vote For APC

Eze Onyekachi Eze

There was jubilation across Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, following the landslide victory of Barrister Obinna Augustus Amagwula over the weekend’s House of Assembly primaries held for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Amagwula emerged the Oru East State House of Assembly flagbearer for APC after a keenly contested exercise conducted by the General Agbagbiaka’s led Election committee held on the October 6th, 2018.

He defeated the other 2 aspirants with a total of 15,622 votes.

Meanwhile, his emergence has resurrected hope for his Oru East kinsmen, who only did not gyrate, but also assured to mobilize, support and ensure he wins the main general election by 2019.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after his declaration, a youth leader from Awo Omamma, Chigozie Nwakibu described the victory as a manifestation of his acceptance by Oru East people, and the yearnings for effective representation.

Giving a run- down of all the aspirants, he opined that Amagwula has an edge over others, which borders on philanthropy, transparency, accountability, intelligence, vibrancy and accessibility.

In addition, he said Oru East has been underrepresented, maintaining that only Amagwula can fix the anormaly.

In his assertion, another youth from Akatta ward, Vitus Nwokeji expressed optimism that Oru East will resurrect again, pointing out that political positions should be given to selfless individuals, and not greedy persons.

In a related development, they have assured an overall victory for APC in the upcoming elections.

They promised to vote for the Governor, Rochas Okorocha for Orlu zone Senate and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu for Imo governor, adding that with the people oriented programs of the present administration, there is need for continuity.