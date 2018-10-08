Atiku, Ihedioha’s Victories In PDP Primaries Excite Public As Chilaka Rates Antecedents High

By Onyekachi Eze

As the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, continue to bask in the euphoria of victory following the primary elections held throughout last week, culminating in the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakir as the party’s Presidential flagbearer, an illustrious son of Imo State based in South Africa, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has hailed the successful emergence of the candidates as a welcome development.

Speaking to our reporter on a telephone conversation over the weekend, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka who doubles as the Coordinator, Emeka Ihedioha Patriotic Diaspora Liberation Movement, and Deputy President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, South Africa, traced the antecedents of the Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha who rose through the odds to become the Deputy Speaker through his dexterity and articulate nature.

He added that, his activities at the NASS has not only gone to show his efficiency in politics, but has proved his mettle in leadership.

According to Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka who is a philanthropist and employer of labour, he stated that, with the decaying state and death of infrastructure in Imo, the only messiah the State needs at this critical time is Hon Emeka Ihedioha, who will through his people oriented policies which is hinged on qualitative governance, revitalize all dying sectors in the State.

He however advised Imolites not to look down on Ihedioha’s candidacy as any attempt to do so would not only spell doom for the State, but would plunge the State 10years backward.

Advocating for peace, the employer of labour admonished all aspirants under the PDP platform to see politics as a call to serve, and not a do or die affair.

He urged all of them, including Senator Samuel Anyanwu to align with the mandate of Ihedioha towards the actualization of a through Imo State, hence said “there is no victor, no vanquish”.

Speaking about Atiku, the former 2015 Ahiazu Mbaise Assembly Seat aspirant, who was optimistic that, he (Atiku) will become the President of Nigeria, stated that Atiku’s emergence was not only a welcome development, but healthy for Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

He enjoined Imolites to be happy and ensure they vote massively for them, adding that, they are poised to put back Imo and Nigeria on the path of recovery and sustainable development, which would return Nigeria’s pride of place in the comity of Nations.

Speaking further, he appealed to Imolites to look beyond the past and ensure Atiku is voted in, saying he is the only candidate that would give the country the structuring they are clamouring for.