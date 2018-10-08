Dr Nzeribe Laid To Rest

The remains of a notable politician and medical practitioner, late Dr Benjamin Uzuokwu Nzeribe has been laid to rest last week at his country home in Santana Umuezike Awo Omamma Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The burial mass held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Awo Omamma was officiated by His Grace Bishop Anthony Valentine Obinna of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Bishop Augustine Ukwuoma of Orlu Diocese and Bishop Emeritus of Orlu Diocese.

In his homily, Rev Fr Charles Ojiaku, praised the late Nzeribe for his selfless efforts while alive, adding that his name “EKWUEME” epitomizes his nature, as a man of peace, free minded and one who had the people at heart, as he urged the people to pray for the repose of his soul.

Others who spoke at the funeral, poured encomium on the late Nzeribe who they said single handedly built the Christ the King Catholic Church, Awo Omamma and spear headed the Awo Omamma education project, in addition to his advent into politics as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Great Nigeria Peoples Party, GNPP in the Second Republic.

The burial which drew crème’ de la crème from Imo extraction and Nigeria, had in attendance, Minister for Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Ministry for Education for State, Prof Anthony Anwuka, Secretary to the Imo State Governor, Engr. Mark Uchendu who represented the State Governor, PDP Governorship candidate, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Sen.Osita Izunaso, Chief Achike Udenwa, Chief Emmanuel Anyanwu, Leader Afenifere Ayo Adebanjo, ABC Orjiakor, EJK Onyewuchi, Chuma Nnaji, Ralph Uwazuruike, Emma Bukar, and Other personalities.