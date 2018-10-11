The general tension and apprehension pervading the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the state and beyond is seriously being felt in the entire Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area as some aspirants and their supporters who feel they were robbed of their supposed victory are threatening to ensure total capitulation of the party.

Hon. Prince Stephen Lemchi, formally aspirant for Imo state House of Assembly, under the platform of the party has described its Process of selecting candidates for various elective positions in Imo state as shameful and suicidal.

“What they did was bazaar, bazaar, bazaar. The national leadership of the party decided to give tickets to the highest bidders. They have totally messed up the party. Let us see how they will.win elections in this state. I will join hands with other aggrieved persons to wage a serious war against APGA.

He condemned the action of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume for buying over the tickets of APGA for himself and aspirants in his line-up. He enthused, “Let us see how he will win the election alone.

“As for me, I have now pitched my tent with the Action Democratic Party (ADP) where I know my aspiration will be actualized. The party has graciously given me

Its ticket to run for the election to represent Ohaji/Egbema in Imo state House of

Assembly.

“The truth is, had the APGA primary election been held for Ohaji/Egbema state constituency, I would have emerged victorious. I would have won by a wide margin. I am popular and enjoy the support of the electorate in the area, coupled with the fact that it is the turn of Awara Cort Area where I hail from to produce the next representative of the area”.

Lemachi who has fully decamped to ADP with his entire campaign structure and supporters expressed optimism to win in the general election with the ticket of the ADP. He called on stakeholders and entire electorate in the area to continue to support him, knowing fully well that he has good plans for his people.

He noted that the consideration should be on the individual’s track record and not just on political party sentiment.