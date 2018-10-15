OHAJI/EGBEMA STATE ASSEMBLY: Leaders make choice of Prince Lemachi as sole candidate for 2019 poll

Following series of meetings held over the weekend by political leaders in Ohaji/Egbema LGA on who becomes their best candidate as well the People’s choice for the forth-coming 2019 state House of Assembly.

The meeting held in Owerri where the who is who in Ohaji politics met and resolved to give their final support on a candidate of Action Democratic Party ADP in the area.

Hon. Prince Stephen Lemachi generally known as Nzeribe, the Akaekpuchieonwa 1 of Awarra in Ohaji/Egbema LGA Imo State the candidate contesting for the election under ADP has been chosen as their candidate.

The resolution was made given the fact that the candidate is coming from the Awarra count area bloc who in decayed has been denied of such position before now.

Presenting the argument before a meeting of all political think thanks in the LGA, Chief Hon. Goddy Esom Obodo the Prince of the oil kingdom said the Umuapu Court-Area has taken their slot through the election of 2011 that brought in Chief Hon. Luke Chukwu and the Ohuba Court Area takes its own through Hon. Emmanuel Orie who is serving presently after Chief Nana Opia has gone for the Egbema extraction and remaining Awarra Court Area as their sharing formula. Obodo said it is turn of the Awarra court-area for the equation to balance.

While Chief P.A Oparaji, 2 time Ohaji/Egbema chairman of the LGA and one time House of Assembly member and the Elder states man advised them to see the demand as a merit by the Awarra people that everybody including the Egbema extraction should come out en-mass to give them support to enable them have the same sense of belonging.

Chief Oparaji stated further, that gone are the days when wrong candidate is elected into positions of authority but for now, the Awarra court area has seen it necessary to present Prince Stephen Lemachi as their sole candidate trusted and tested to go for the position for Ohaji/Egbema.

He described Prince Lemachi as life fulfilled person capable and culpable of representing the people of Ohaji/Egbema in truth and fairness no matter the political party he is coming from.

He warned that people should not be sentimental or vote party but go for people of proven integrity and character who cannot disappoint them in future.

Hon. Herbert Uba the moderator of the meeting who presented the candidate before his people said it is time to elect intellectuals, literates and highly educated persons into public authorities who can go in there to get the people what they want. He assured them of no regret if the vote en-mass Prince to enable him emerge as their choice.

Prince Stephen Lemachi who presented his certificate of candidature given to him by the Action Democratic Party ADP to his people for prove of running the election from the party plat form for the 2019 State House of Assembly called the leaders to be rest assured of his loyalty to all and quality representation to his people.

He said his coming out is to help rewrite some wrongs and prove some people wrong in the development of Ohaji/Egbema, act on their interest and cannot deny them at any given time.

According to him, ‘I will not disappoint the LGA, I am ready to win the election and must stand for peace harmony unity progress of youth, elders and women of the LGA. “I am ready for the election and nobody will stop me from winning because my people has suffered in the past”. I have come to salvage them, drag home those things that are lacking in possession.

Some leaders spoke on rallying support for their son, said the message must be carried to their Egbema LGA brothers who share the same political clan with them to enable them understand the same views and opinion in joining hands to elect Prince Stephen Lemachi for the position. Hon. Chibuike Ihia advised that everybody should go home, meet with their brothers for a door to door campaign and spread the message while information should be decentralized to reach out to the grass root before their next meeting. Those that attended the meeting were political leaders across the 7 political wards that made up Ohaji extraction and some from Egbema in one accord.