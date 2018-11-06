APC Guber Imo People Should Thank Buhari- Says Abaekwume

The out-going Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha would have succeeded in installing a stooge while leaving office in May 29, 2019, in the person of his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu if not for the intervention of President Mohammadu Buhari.

Following this historic act by the President which has saved Imo people from Okorocha and his family from further punishment, Imo people have been asked to give thanks to the President for sparing them from Okorocha’s hardship and strangle hold.

This was declared to Journalists in Owerri at the weekend, by a former friend of Okorocha, Town Planner Iheanyi Abaekwume, who at a time was the General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA under Okorocha’s regime.

Explaining further, Abaekwume maintained that Okorocha wanted to hand over to himself and was desperate about it, and would have succeeded due to how he wielded absolute power over Imo State and its citizens, but the intervention of Buhari saved the day.

“The Battle became a war. But Buhari said no to Okorocha. We won’t allow you impoverish Imo State further. The President saved Imo State due to his stand on justice. I want Imo people to thank Buhari” the Mbieri born business tycoon told Journalists.

He however said that mentions must also be made of Senator Hope Uzodinma, Prince Eze Madumere and members of the Coalition, who acted as the tools God used to deliver Imo State from the grip of Okorocha and his family.

Abaekwume however warned that in the euphoria of cutting Okorocha to size, Imo people should not be distracted to allow another “Okorocha” to mount the leadership stable of Imo State in 2019, as that would amount to selling a Monkey to buy a Dog.

He made it clear that it was not as if Chief Uche Nwosu is not qualified to be Governor of Imo State, but his albatross is his father inlaw who humiliated and ignored all the sectors of Imo populace in his quest to plant a successor, which was the reason Imo people gathered together and fought Okorocha to a stand- still.

“The fight against Okorocha was from all angles. The political class, the church, the Traditional class and the masses all joined hands together to stop him from handing over power to himself in 2019” Abaekwume said.

He regretted that Owerri zone at the last minute lost the power to negotiate Okorocha’s exit in the hands of Orlu, due to the fact that Owerri millionaires refused to contribute their funds, which led Orlu people to take over the fight at the last minute, hence Senator Hope Uzodinma emerged the Governorship candidate of APC in Imo State.

“Owerri has a deal with Uzodinma to carry the zone along. And Senator Uzodinma will keep to that agreement for APC to retain Imo State in 2019 election” Abaekwume said.

He thanked Journalists in Imo State, especially the home-based Newspapers for being the Watchdog of Imo State, which helped to expose the ills of the Government and educated Imo populace on the danger of allowing Okorocha to plant his son inlaw as successor in 2019.