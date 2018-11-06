The Untold Stories of Imo APC Primaries Gulak Reveals How He Resisted Private Jet Trip,$2m Offer*

Tunji Adedeji

Following the dust that arose from the gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State, the Chairman of the Imo State governorship primaries which produced Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the party, Ahmed Gulak, has revealed what really transpired before and during the primaries.

Ahmed Gulak , who gave this revelation while briefing journalists recently in Abuja ,disclosed that pressure was mounted on him by Gov. Rochas Okorocha and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo to trade away the ticket of the party by supporting Chief Uche Nwosu ,Immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okorocha .

The Chairman of the Imo State APC governorship primaries while revealing how he resisted Private Jet Trip and $2m Offer said, “I bluntly told them that I will never do that. If others are doing it, I am not like them. I have integrity.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of agents of government, Gulak said he escaped death and was almost kidnapped in Imo.

According to him, “Naturally, even before I went to Imo State, I was offered a private jet to take me to Imo state by Imo Government House and their proxies but I refused because I don’t want to be compromised.”

“I refused the private jet and even the tempting offer made to me, very tempting, we are talking about two million dollars here, which I refused. Although, I tried to persuade them that I am going to do what is needful, free and fair primaries. ”

“Every stakeholder must be involved. Immediately we landed at the airport that was where the problem started. They wanted to kidnap every member and only God knows where they wanted to take us to, which I refused.”

Gulak who expressed joy said he was happy because the party had vindicated him by insisted on the outcome of the primaries his panel held.

He said, “To say the least, I pity the Imo people but they have to take their destiny in their own hands and elect who they feel will represent them better. I am not from Imo state but I am a Nigerian. There is equality and there is equity. ”

“Some of our governors, I am sorry to say this, they take state resources as their personal resources and we know that power is transient. After four or eight years you are out of power and the system will get you. But having said that, I am happy that the party has vindicated me and I know it is the best decision for the people of Imo state.”