The political tension in Imo State has continued to sky-rocket, as information has it that members of the Imo House of Assembly have fallen out with Governor Rochas Okorocha, as a majority of them are now plotting the Governor’s ouster from office through impeachment.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that Okorocha’s political enemies are gathering and trying to capitalize on a recent sore relationship between the Governor and the legislature and push for his impeachment.

This Newspaper learnt that meetings are already going on in various places in the State, all channeled towards removing Okorocha from office.

Although the news came out as a rumour, but Trumpeta ran into some of the Lawmakers who expressed anger over how Okorocha has used and dumped them, and therefore promised to have their own pound of flesh on the Governor.

Trumpeta learnt that even though the Imo House of Assembly is dominated by members of All Progressives Congress, APC, but most of them are not sure of picking tickets for a return to the Assembly and therefore poured their predicaments on Okorocha, whom they claimed used them and abandoned them in their time of need.

One of the Lawmakers who spoke to Trumpeta said that Okorocha had promised them some incentives and clearing of their accumulated allowances, if they orchestrated the suspension of some of their “uncompromising” members, in order to facilitate the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, but uptill now Okorocha has not said anything about the promise even after the accomplished the deal.

The source also said that the Governor promised to help them pick APC tickets to return to the House in 2019, but as things stand now, most of them have lost their tickets to Coalition sponsored candidates.

“The worst part of it is our ticket which we have lost by following Okorocha. And we are not sure of collecting all our allowances as this regime ends in a few months time. So, what did we gain in the last four years as Lawmakers compared to our colleagues in the last House?” an aggrieved Lawmaker asked Trumpeta.

Following this situation as narrated by the Lawmaker, the last option now to get back at Okorocha is to remove him from office through impeachment.

However, Trumpeta learnt that even if all the members sign to impeach the Governor, it may not be feasible, because Trumpeta learnt that the entire principal officers of the House are behind Okorocha and cannot allow his impeachment.

This Newspaper learnt that for the House to impeach Okorocha, it must first remove the Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, who is Okorocha’s “Boy” and does his bidings.

“Acho Ihim, the Speaker, his Deputy OZB Ozuruigbo, and the Majority Leader, Hon Lugard Osuji are all Okorocha’s “Boys” and are his eyes here. He has been taking care of them to our own detriment and that is why we are suffering because these guys have sold us out” a Lawmaker from Okigwe zone told our Reporter.

Meanwhile, when the House resumed on Wednesday, the Speaker could not commence House business because only two Lawmakers showed up.

Trumpeta learnt that Acho Ihim adjourned the House again to November 18, 2018, when other members are expected to resume.

But fear is said to have taken over Speaker Acho Ihim as the plan to impeach him hots up, so that he could pave way for political detractors to go after Okorocha.

But afraid that the recall of four suspended members may boast the number of opposition lawmakers in the House, the Speaker appealed the court judgment which recalled the suspended on Monday.

Meanwhile, when our Report visited the Assembly complex yesterday morning, some police and plain-clothed Security Personnel were sighted in the premises.