Health Hazard Fear In Owerri, As Proposed Nworie Coconut Beach Tourist Centre Turns Refuse Dump Site For Imo Govt

By Okey Alozie

The city of Owerri is now very dirty of which concerned Imolites are now crying out over the indiscriminate dumping of refuse at strategic places.

Nworie Coconut Beach Resort is one of the strategic places that the Rescue Mission, Government has reportedly converted to refuse dump, which has invariably become a health risk to those living close to the area.

Our reporter who visited the place observed that the Imo government has allowed contractors and ENTRACO agents to use the place as an open field for the dumping of waste. It would be recalled that the Okorocha government mapped the area out for development as a resort. A government sign post to that effect erected. A Health officer who spoke to our reporter at the dumping site condemned the act and warned that further dumping of refuse at the Nworie Coconut Beach may cause health disaster to Owerri people as the Nworie water source may be contaminated which he said will eventually increase the typhoid epidemic already causing havoc to Owerri people. The Chairman and Managing Director of Umezuruike Hospital Owerri, one of the residents of the area Dr O N Umezoronini, when contacted raised eye brows on the dumping of waste close to the river side, adding that such act is very dangerous.

According to him, the waste must surely enter the Nworie River and it will eventually wreck havoc as a boreholes in Owerri have contact with Nworie River. He expressed disappointment on the inability of those in authority to take proactive measure on health issues. In his words “Good environment is very important, we should access to clean water sewage, adequate nutrition and other necessities of life” the medical practitioner submitted.

Other health experts who spoke to our reporter on the dumping site want governor Okorocha to visit the Coconut Beach Resort and stop those who are now turning the place as dumping site for refuse. It was realized that the initial dumping was done by the Environment Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) and later other people joined and converted the place as a location for illegal dumping. Resident close to Umezuruike hospital have all ran away because of pollution coming out from the waste dumped at the coconut beach avenue.