Imo Assembly Lawmakers Divided Over Impeachment plot

By Okey Alozie

More confusion has pervaded the Imo state House of Assembly over the alleged impeachment threat on the speaker, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim.

The latest confusion arises from House members division over the reported impeachment split targeted against the speaker and governor which has been in the news for weeks now.

The lawmakers who are aggrieved about the poor welfare and ill treatments meted on them by the state Governor have expressed disappointment on the Rescue Mission Government for not handling issues properly and therefore, planning to strike.

Unfortunately some members have resolved to back out and dance to the tone of Mr. Speaker and Governor.

Those who are still Rescue Mission compliant have hinted that their reason to oppose impeachment demands is that, Governor Okorocha should consider it necessary to pay them all their financial benefits as a matter of urgency and not to plot any impeachment of the governor and speaker.

The pro Okorocha lawmakers who are few in number and are only pressuring the speaker and governor to give them their financial rights and benefits for peace to reign.

The other group who are aggrieved are more than 18 members and their target is to impeach both the governor and the speaker through legislative means.

Trumpeta gathered that Acho Ihim is now facing serious difficulties since this crisis started and as a result he has continued to adjourn the house in order to prolong the evil days.

The speaker we learnt, is trying to play safe by putting off dates of plenary session.