Disaster Rocks Uche Nwosu’s Arrival As Gun Shot Hits Supporter

By: Amaechi Kingsley

Haven been in a faceoff with the National leadership of the All Progressive Party (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole over the Imo gubernatorial ticket in 2019, the arrival of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Son-in-law and former chief of staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu last Tuesday was greeted with an unfortunate incident that may almost took the life of one if the female supporters identified as Mrs. Gloria Opara.

After addressing supporters at Freedom Square in Owerri, Mrs Gloria Opara who was on her way to the Ugwumba campaign secretariat located on Okigwe road, in the state capital, when she escaped death by whiskers after sustaining a gun injury allegedly arising from a gun- shot mistakenly fired by a police operative attached to the politician.

The incident allegedly occurred when the gun belonging to one of the security personnel on duty with Ugwumba Uche Nwosu on convoy released his safety button which however discharged to hit Mrs. Opara.

As at the time of the incident, it was reported that some good spirited individuals rushed Mrs. Opara to the emergency centre at Government House Owerri for treatment.

Observers said she was fortunate to be alive after the stray bullet from a careless security personnel penetrated through her hand while walking to Ugwumba campaign office at the new Garden Park business centre on Ama-JK road, Owerri.

When Uche Nwosu and his team arrived the emergency center he declined speaking on the incident and reported to have taken Mrs Opara to another better facility for immediate treatment.

It was gathered that Mrs. Opara, was later referred to FMC Owerri for x-ray to ascertain the level of damage done on her hand.

The victim Mrs. Opara, is said to be the wife of one Mr. Ifeanyi Opara from Ohii community in Owerri west Local Government Area of the State.

It could be recalled that after weeks of absence from the state in pursuit of the APC mandate to become Imo state governor in 2019, Nwosu retired to a tumultuous welcome by his supporters also trooped out en mass to give him a rousing welcome.

From the airport, a motorcade followed suit before he addressed supporters moved to the campaign office in Owerri before the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, all is not well with the campaign outfit of the governor’s son-in-law as the Director General of Ugwumba campaign team, Hon Chief Chidi Ibe has expressed bitterness over the APC primaries held in the state and the NWC’s decision to settle for senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the ruling party in Imo ahead of the 2019 Guber.

Chief Ibe at his office in Owerri, last Saturday expressed regret that Nwosu is not in the INEC list as APC governorship candidate claiming that as a founding member, the son-in-law to Okorocha is committed to APC and will utilize every legal means to reclaim his mandate which he said was given by Imo APC haven won both primaries held in Imo State.