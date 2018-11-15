By: Tochi Onyeubi

As efforts of the police continues to gather momentum in crime fighting, operatives of the Imo state command has again nabbed two suspects, who allegedly were on their way to bomb a community (name withheld) in Orlu.

Parading the suspects before newsmen recently, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Dasuki Galadanchi informed that they came from Ebonyi State to carry out the planned explosion.

The CP who gave their names as Friday Echereobia, 28 and Ozioma Nwosu 30, revealed that, they were arrested by operatives of the command on a routine stop and search.

“The operatives of the police Mobile Force 18 Squadron, during a routine stop and search duty at their check point by the UBA junction in Orlu, arrested the suspects who were on a motorcycle and in possession of a suspicious looking object. Upon discrete interrogation and investigation, the objects were discovered to be Improvised Explosive Device, IED.”

Speaking further, he revealed that the suspects who moved down from Ihiagwa in Owerri West were handed the IED since November 7 in Ebonyi state by one Chijioke Jimmy an indigene of Ebonyi State.

“The suspects revealed that the IED was handed over to them on November 7, at Effiong in Ebonyi State, where they converge to hold their meetings, and from where they moved down to Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA in Imo State and were given the IED by one Chijioke Jimmy, an indigene of Ebonyi State, who is resident in Port Harcourt, Rivers”. He stated.

CP Galadanchi advised Imolites to be vigilant and alert especially as the yuletide and electioneering season draws near, he urged the public and relevant stakeholders to continue assisting the police with useful and timely information which would help rid the state of all forms of criminality.