Imo Women Pray For Rescue Mission Continuity, As Udorji: Its Nwosu or Nobody

By Okey Alozie

Multitude of Imo women were seen on Tuesday at Sam Mbakwe International Airport Owerri to welcome Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, the former Chief of Staff, Imo State Government House as he returned back to the state after spending weeks in Abuja to keep vigil on his guber ticket.

The women leaders of various Local Government Areas who spoke to our reporter submitted that the arrival of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has created waves in Imo and from all indications, the crowed that welcomed him was a clear testimony that Uche Nwosu is truly the right candidate for Imo governorship position come 2019.

The Commissioner for Works and Director General of Women for Rochas, Hon Chief (Mrs) Josephine Udorji during media interaction told newsmen that Uche Nwosu has been tested and trusted.

According to the commissioner, Imo people are blessed with Uche Nwosu and he must be the next governor. She called on Imolites to reciprocate to his good gesture and give him full support needed to succeed “it is Uche Nwosu or nobody”, Commissioner Udorji insist.

Uche Nwosu arrived Imo Airport on Tuesday and proceeded to Imo International Conference Centre (IICC) Owerri where he addressed his followers.

The moment he arrived at his campaign office, Coordinators gave him special reception and blessings thereby assuring him of undivided loyalty and support.

Speaking to his supporters, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu revealed that he will continue to advance the course of humanity in Imo.