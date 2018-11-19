Audible Voice Prayer Network Ordains Ministers

By Tochi Onyeubi

A prayer group that seeks to raise godly leadership and bring revolution to churches and the society at large, Audible Voice Prayer Network International over the weekend ordained ministers.

The event which took place at Irete at Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, started with inauguration of the group and subsequently ordination of about twelve ministers in various positions as Pastors, Reverend, Apostles, Prophet and Prophetess also had in attendance Arch Bishop Don Nelson.

Officiating the ordination, Arch Bishop Nelson who had earlier made the ordained swear an oath not to disappoint the ministry and work of God, prayed for the growth of the network and members, prophesying they would fulfill destiny.

In an interview with the National President of the group, Senior Apostle Frank Nnanna Oduah, who informed that the network was an organization God formed to correct the ills in the society, added that, the reach of the group covers the 27 LGAs of Imo state as well as in Rivers state, Ogoni and Ihiala in Anambra state.

Senior Apostle Oduah who stressed that the group has raised ministers of high repute who has good reputation across the State, listed some of their challenges of the organization to include a permanent site and gospel equipments.

Advising Imo leaders to brace up to the challenges facing the state, he prayed that whoever God has destined for Imolites would eventually lead them to the promised land as he advised youths to shun hypocrisy in their walk with God.

Lending his voice also, one of the ordained minister and exco of the group, Apostle Dr. Caleb Okpara who said he was delighted with his new found position, promised to introduce the work of God to the lost sheep and those who feel they amount to nothing.

In his advice to Imo youths, the young Apostle stated that, youths should endeavor to come clean in all their dealings with people, adding that God doesn’t dwell in a dirty environment as he assured them that their economy comes from above.