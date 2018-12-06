By Okey Alozie

There is serious crisis rocking the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State over the amount mapped out by the state government for road revolution project local areas which is likely going to be kick started in few days time.

Information revealed that over N17M released to each council area for the project of road rehabilitation is solely being handled by the local government executive chairmen and few government appointees in that area while the councilors are left out in the execution of the projects.

A councilor who spoke under anonymity to our reporter revealed that the executive chairmen are working like sole administrators by overlooking the councilors in the execution of the road projects.

“We have been isolated since we came into the council. The chairmen do not carry us along in handling the affairs of our local government area”, one of the councilors submitted

Along the line, Trumpeta learnt that some councilors who tried to ask questions on what was going on were summarly suspended.

Latest report has it that some councilors have vowed to spring surprises as there is intention to go for impeachment of the executive chairmen who are working alone without inputs of the councilors.

In Ihiteuboma LGA for instance, two councilors were said have been suspended recently while in Aboh Mbaise some councilors are said to be ganging up against their chairman for not carrying them along in the execution of projects. When contacted, some of the accused executive chairmen denied the allegations leveled against but hinted that the elected councilors are somehow lazy.

Meanwhile, the State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha had started the inspection of roads in the 27 LGAs of Imo State.