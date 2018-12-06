Uneasy Calm In Rescue Mission Govt Over Nwosu’s AA Move

Beyond the challenges from the original ticket holder of the Action Alliance Governorship ticket, Mr Chuks Okoliego is another fear that the ticket being paraded by Chief Uche Nwosu may be a flop at the end of the day if the Electoral Act and Nigerian Constitution guiding elections in Nigeria are considered, reports Trumpeta.

After claims from Okoliego as flagbearer of the AA, Nwosu on Tuesday breezed into Owerri, the state capital claiming to be the party’s governorship candidate after he was displaced in APC by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Apart from the Court case instituted by Okoliego against Nwosu and the party, there is serious concern over the manner Nwosu got the AA ticket triggering fear that the ticket could be lost in court. The uneasy calm which has gripped his followers revolves around section 141 of the Electoral Act.

According to the contents “An election tribunal or Court shall not under any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election in which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the said election”.

Trumpeta recalls that Nwosu during the time INEC scheduled for governorship primaries took part in the APC exercise. It would be recalled that the APC primary took place on October 1, 2018 and another purported one on October 6, 2018. During that period, the former Chief of Staff to Okorocha didn’t take part in the AA governorship primaries which Okoliego claims to have been won.

Further to the fresh posers working against Nwosu as he goes to election with AA is the question of whether he took part in AA and if not, did the original guber candidate of the party voluntarily resign or step down for Nwosu?

Uneasy calm in Nwosu’s camp over the governorship ticket has to do with the fear that the decision of the original ticket to go to court and seek judicial remedy may spell doom for Nwosu.

Even as the Okoliego has gone under alleging that his life is under threat, a chieftain of the part was reported to have said that it is not the name of Okoliego that is INEC having failed to meet with the expected criteria to be qualified to run for the governor under the party.