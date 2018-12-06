“Why Okigwe Zone Must Produce Next Governor” – Nwosu

By Samuel Ibezim

Brady Chijioke Nwosu, the Imo State gubernatorial candidate of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, said on Tuesday at his hometown, Eziama that Okigwe zone ought to produce the next governor as it is down in terms of development when compared to Owerri and Orlu zone.

Nwosu stated this in a chat with Trumpeta while outlining his programs if elected and sworn to office in 2019. He said that his six point agenda centers on education, health, agriculture and youths empowerment. Others include grassroots development and security.

He said that Okigwe progress was abruptly disrupted and it affected its development. The U.S.A trained social scientist argued that Owerri zone has utilized the office of deputy governor for over eight years to develop their area; including about 80 percent of annual budget that it gets. Similarly, that Orlu zone has developed beyond expectation as their access to power immensely necessitated it. Therefore, he advised that they support Okigwe zone to produce him as the next governor as Okigwe is “still impoverished despite producing governors for the state in the persons of Late Sam Mbakwe and Ikedi Ohakim whom selflessly served the state; and even invested more in other zones than Okigwe.”

He assured pensioners that he would negotiate with them to know the possibility of clearing their payments based on agreements.

Further, he said that education is the biggest industry in Imo state and promised to spend 26 percentage of the annual budget on education in line with UNESCO direction and make it affordable to all. Also, he promised to redefine public school system, build computer laboratories, bring back staff quarters in secondary schools and make it attractive to the envy of private schools. He assured of free education from primary to secondary school and little payment for tertiary institutions as his government must have a human face.

“At the secondary school level, more emphasis will be placed on science and technology subjects. The science laboratories will be properly equipped so that every student will be exposed to the practical contents of every science subject.” Nwosu stated.

Nwosu who previously contested for same office under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, promised to establish and equip Primary Health Centers in the 297 electoral wards. On agriculture, he promised to establish ranching, invest massively in palm tree planting across the state and create two palm settlements in two local governments in each zone.

He said that timber plantation and rice productions would create jobs for Imolites.

The APDA flag bearer, whose running mate is Chijioke Okoroji, assured youths of ICT laboratories in the zones where they would be trained at no cost; artisan institute and entertainment industry among others. On grassroots development, he said that local government chairmen and councilors must live in their councils locations with their families and not in Owerri or any other place. He cited of water scheme and building of a heartland garden city at Ohaji-Egbema axis which would serve as a satellite town to Port Harcourt.

Speaking on how to raise funds for the projects, he said that he has commissioned experts to review the internal generated revenue of the state; their findings showed that the state can conveniently generate N5 billion naira per month without rushing to Abuja to beg for money.

He enjoined Imo electorates to vote him in as he is a divine project that would wipe away their tears and correct the anomalies of the present government.

“I’m not saying I will be next governor of Imo State but absolutely stating that God will make me next governor of the state come 2019, in Christ Jesus name. Amen,” he stated.