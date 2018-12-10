The Amalgamation formed by Professional Associations and other Reputable Organizations in Imo State, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) , NUJ, Orluzurumee, Olu Owerri, NANS, NYCN, the Academia, IMO State Newspaper Publishers Association, Media Executives, Amalgamated Traders Union, Olu Okigwe, IMO Town Unions as well as other groups shall be unveiled on Friday, 14th December, 2018, at the Owerri Hotel Plaza, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri by 11:am.

A release jointly signed by the Coordinator of the Amalgamation, Chief Emeka Diwe, the Secretary, Barr. Damian Nosike and Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Chief Martin Opara in Owerri, named a former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife MFR as Chairman of the Occasion, while Mazi Clement Owunna and Rev. Fr. Prof Philip Ogbonna will be the keynote speaker and guest speakers respectively.

The Amalgamation will unveil her plans to mobilize her members and the grassroots to vote in and protect the votes of credible candidates in the 2019 election.

The event will have one thousand (1,000) delegates drawn from the organizations in the Amalgamation, in attendance. It shall also feature goodwill messages from the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, his deputy – Eze Madumere, governorship candidates, the Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as selected opinion leaders from the State.

Good governance advocates, members of the partnering organizations, the Press and the general public are cordially invited.