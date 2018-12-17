Senior nollywood actors and active members of the actors guild of Nigeria AGN, have endorsed Mr. Mbanefo Christ Ezuma and his running mate Mrs. Nneoma Ukpabi for the Imo state gubernatorial election come 2019.

Mbanefo, the standard bearer of the alliance for a United Nigeria AUN haven picked a renowned female actor who is also the Chair person of the AGN Imo state chapter have in no small measure attracted the support of many actors who are ready to go all out to support one of their own.

Unveiling the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate, party officials, actors, entertainment enthusiasts, youths and other stakeholders in the Imo project storm the street of Owerri in their numbers.

Mbanefo a successful business man, who hails from Ideato north in a glamorous style present his presents his running mate to the teaming youths.

Fielding questions from journalist shortly after the official unveiling Mbanefo reinstated his commitment to better Imo state by effecting positive the health, civil service, education, economy, infrastructure and security of the state through the modern day technology.

He said his choice of selecting a woman as running mate is to allow women in the state through her contribute to decision making and governance of the state.

On her part Nneoma express readiness for the task ahead, she describe the present condition of Imo under governor Rochas Okorocha as not palatable and unfriendly to business owners, entertainers, youths and women, she vow that AUN if voted come 2019 will change the narrative.

Chuma Meka a prolific poet and successful actor who also took part in the laudable event said the best choice for the people of Imo State is the AUN team, he maintained that Mbanefo Christ Ezuma is a fresh political icon whose antecedents are driven by passionate desire to make life better for every Imo citizens.