Billboard of Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Orlu Zone, Ibe, Destroyed

Two big banners on a bill board mounted at the Mgbaboano Eziama Obaire by the Labour Party Orlu Zone Senatorial candidate, Dr. Uche Onyeoma Ibeh, has been pulled down by the authorities of the Nkwerre Local Government Area, following the interest of a powerful chieftain of party running for the governorship position in next year’s election.

The banners on the billboards were reportedly pulled down last Wednesday on the instruction of the governorship candidate of a party who is from the locality.

Information has it that the action was allegedly supervised by the Chairman of the Local Government, Barr. Augustine Mbagwu, after the said chieftain (names withheld) may have tactfully given instructions for the destruction.

Privileged sources indicated that having passed the junction and noticing the banners, the said chieftain, who wields enormous influence in the area because of previous positions and desire to be the number one citizen of Imo State, allegedly alighted from his vehicle and made gestures signaling disapproval to the existence of the banners at the location.

The Labour Party candidate who hails from one of the Nkwerre communities, same with the suspected architect of the billboards demolition had raised alarm over the development wondering why her banners on the billboards would be destroyed even as she processed and secured the Permit and approval from the Council to do so.

She had asked, ‘what is my offence, as a law abiding citizen and a potential lawmaker I had followed due process to secure the necessary approval before mounting the banners. If they could do this, it means I am not safe, who knows what else they could do”.

Dr. Ibeh added,”Politics is a public service to the people and we must conduct it with dignity, peace and love for our fellow citizens.

I pray the Almighty God to grant us direction, guidance and conduct in this forthcoming general election”.

Efforts to get the side of the LGA Chairman was futile as he was absent in office and phone number not reachable during checks at the Nkwerre Council Secretariat. However, an official of the council was said to have reportedly given an indication they were responsible for the action.

According to reports, when asked to provide reason for the action since Ibeh had duly secured Permit from the Council authenticated by the Director of Administration, (DAS), the official described the document as forged because it did not have the imprimatur of the Council Chairman. In his words, ‘the Chairman did not approve it’’.

When asked if they have probed the source of the document with a view to prosecuting the defaulter, he quipped ‘a police man is at liberty to ignore any thief he meets on his way that have stolen an item’’.

Asked further if he is not concerned that the integrity of the Council may be at stake he was silent. To avert further question, the official was accused to have stated categorically that only those in the government of the day can be allowed to mount their banners on the billboard at that spot because it is created by the government.

When he was reminded that Uche Nwosu’s banner is standing conspicuously on the other billboard directly opposite the destroyed flex banner when he belongs to AA party that is not in government, he referred the reporter to the Chairman.

He refused to give out the Chairman’s number in spite of all persuasion but preferred to book appointment for the reporter with the Chairman.

The reporter followed up with the Divisional Police Officer, Prince Ivrokpo on the matter who claimed he is aware of the incident which has been reported to the station. He also acknowledged that a copy of the approval was forwarded to his office but was not forthcoming with any reason behind the action.

Some of the youths and women group who witnessed the incident interacted with me and condemned the action while some were silent.

The pulled down flex banners was found rolled together in front of an office at the Council Secretariat. It was pulled down few hours after it was mounted.

The Director General of the Onyeoma Campaign Organization, a support group for the Labour Party candidate, Dr. Ijeoma and her team expressed bitterness over the incident and vowed to challenge it because according to her no one has any right to stop another from realizing their aspiration. They warned that politicians especially discredited ones should thread cautiously.