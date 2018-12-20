Guber Candidates Who ‘Ill Shake Imo in 2019 Election

Since the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999, Imo State will be for the first time, stretched to the seams, as the 2019 election promises to be a battle of titans.

The reason is that the personalities involved in the Imo Governorship tussle, are contenders who have been angling to lead the State for years now, at no avail.

In 2019 election, nearly all the political gladiators who operated under one political platform in search of political power, are today thrown into different political parties from where they are going to confront each other as political foes in the ring. In the last count, there are sixty Eight (68) Governorship candidates in Imo jostling for one Diadem.

This situation makes the 2019 Imo Governorship election very dicey, as voters cannot predict the out-come of the exercise until the last minute.

Already, Imo Governorship which is usually coloured with zonal connotation is still here with us, as candidates are most, first, judged from which political zone they come from than what they can provide when elected.

In previous elections in Imo, you could easily decipher where the pendulum would swing to, but that of 2019 will burden the most soothsayers, as nothing seems clear.

However, one thing certain is that whoever will emerge Imo State Governor in 2019 should not expect a land slide or “big win” as all the contenders have teeming followers from each of the three zones of the State, and therefore will decimate votes so much that there would not be anything as “my catchment Area”.

Intergues, political Horse tradings and voters courting will dominate Imo Governorship election. Majority of the Governorship candidates are experienced in the game, with strong bases, deep pockets and contacts and connections at the right places.

Therefore, it will be a case of the survival of the fittest. Among the Imo Governorship contenders are Senator Ifeanyi Araraume. He is the flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. Araraume since 2007 has been fighting to Govern Imo State, but that task has refused to come to fruition.

Dogged and resilient, Araraume who hails from Isiebu, Isiala Mbano LGA, has refused to give up in the ambition to govern Imo State and 2019 will be his fourth attempt.

Will this be his last, and will he clinch the title? He has all it takes to wrestle with other contenders, and certainly he will give it all it takes, because by 2024, he may be weary of Imo Governorship race.

There comes Chief Humphrey Anumudu of the Zenith Labour Party. Anumudu is synonymous with Imo Governorship race, as he has participated in all since 1999.

It is said that he won the PDP Governorship primaries in 1999 and was poised to win the major election until he was asked to step down.

The Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA born business mogul has contested as a candidate for two times and lost his deposits. In 2019, he will give it a third trial and may succeed or fail? That is left for Imo electorate.

But whoever is over-looking Anumudu in the 2019 Imo Governorship is doing that at his or her own peril. In this game, anything can happen.

There is Hon Tony Nwulu from Ezinihitte Mbaise. He is the torch Bearer of United Progressive Party, UPP. He is presently a Federal Lawmaker representing Isolo in Lagos State, and decided to return home to “Save Imo” people.

The young man has been busy with his own style, and the masses are taking note. Will he be the man Imo State is waiting for? We shall see.

Chief Aloysius Osuji is of MAJA Party. He hails from Njaba LGA in Orlu zone. Osuji has been determined in his Governorship pursuit and has refused to be intimidated.

He is absolutely making use of the Media maximinal to show-case himself to Imo electorate.

Whether he is on ground practically would be tested when Imo electorate queue up to elect the Governor in a few months time. Will Njoku make it? That question is left for Imo voters.

Chief Ikedi Ohakim, a past Governor of Imo State, since 2011 he left office, is bent on returning to Douglas House, Owerri. Many had asked what else he is looking for.

But the Okohia, Isiala Mbano LGA born politician has made it clear that his Eight years tenure was truncated just after four years, and therefore has not- finished projects he ought to have executed to the happiness of Imo citizens.

Ohakim is ACCORD candidate and cannot be waved aside having been a former Governor with contacts and connections at high places.

But can ACCORD take him to the Promised Land? For sure, as an old political war Horse, Ohakim cannot be dismissed just like that. Will he make it this time? Well, time will tell.

And fellow that cannot be ignored is Dr Linus Okorie, a motivational Speaker and acclaimed mentor of budding technocrats. He is of the Young Progressive Party YPP.

But after May 29, 2029, Imo people will know how far this youthful Activist has gone in the Race.

The Oguta LGA born Okorie insists he is the best thing that has happened to Imo Governorship contest since 1999. He prides himself of his carriage, pedigree, mien, gentleman and intellectual prowess. But will these qualities reeled out here count during the balloting? We are waiting to see what will happen.

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is the one hoisting Imo PDP flag. A former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives who also piloted the PDP Governorship plane in 2015.

Many say he has garnered more experience from his first outing in 2015. He is one of the contenders that makes the race interesting as Ihedioha is going to confront old political foes again in the ring.

The Aboh Mbaise LGA born former Lawmaker is seen as one of the major battle-ready candidates that will turn the Guber election an opera.

Will Ihedioha survive the war and come home victorious? It is now in the hands of Imo voters to say “Aye or No” to the youthful politician.

Here comes Senator Hope Uzodinma the candidate of All Progressive Congress APC. Uzodinma is not new to Imo Governorship election. In 1999, he was the candidate of the AD with Ikedi Ohakim as his Deputy.

In 2007 he nearly snatched the PDP ticket just from nowhere, until things changed.

Now in 2019, the Omunua, Oru West LGA born Senator is set to face a herculean task in the hands of the usual political enemies.

How Uzodinma outwitted Okorocha to grab the APC Governorship ticket has remained a mystery which puts his challengers on their foot.

But will Uzodinma smile home with the trophy? Over to you, Imo electorate.

Chief Okey Eze of the social Democratic Party has been toiling since 2015 to be Governor. Now, he has emerged as candidate of SDP, which though is still under judicial scrutiny. Should Eze escape with the SDP ticket at the detriment of Casmire Anyanwu, the Ahiazu Mbaise born businessman cum politician will be watched closely for surprises.

Finally, Chief Uche Nwosu, Governor Rocha Okorocha’s son inlaw, and presumed successor, makes the ballot with Action Alliance AA as the political platform.

If wish were Horses, Okorocha would have simply announced Nwosu as Imo State’s next Governor. But with AA now strengthened with funds and mobilization, whoever takes Uche Nwosu as a joker is a political neophyte.

The Eziama Obire, Nkwerre LGA youthful candidate has inherited the political assets and liabilities of his mentor and political godfather, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Will Okorocha’s dream of foisting Nwosu as Imo State Governor come to be in 2019? That prediction is better left in the hands of Imo people with voters card.