Alleged N30m Payment: AA Lawmakers In IMHA Demand Full Payment

By Okey Alozie

Imo State House of Assembly members who recently defected to Action Alliance with Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has raised eye brows over their inability to get full payment of the alleged N30m settlement fee.

What seems to be a political drama is said to have taken place last week when one of the lawmakers from Owerri zone stood up in a meeting in Owerri to demand for balance and everybody started laughing on his mood of presentation.

The lawmaker whose name is withheld was poetic and dramatic while presenting his case. Later on other Assembly members joined him to demand for their full payment.

Information revealed that some of the members of the eight (8) House of Assembly who defected to Action Alliance (AA) to give support to Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s governorship bid may have vowed to change their mind if they did not get full payment soonest. The more aggrieved Assembly members on the issue includes those who defected from PDP as reports revealed that the defected lawmakers are mounting serious pressure on the speaker to go for their full payment or face their wrath.

An investigative report disclosed that some of the lawmakers whose name were listed as part of the defection move have rejected the offer and have insisted to remain with APC to avoid political disgrace that may befall the rescue mission team.

Top functionaries of the rescue mission government are said to have intervened to settle the matter and have reportedly promised to do everything possible for the lawmakers to get their full money. One of the lawmakers who spoke to our reporter regretted why they should be treated badly after all the sacrifice for the rescue mission government.

Meanwhile, Chief Uche Nwosu is set to beging his mega campaign. Uche Nwosu who is the guber candidate of Action Alliance have promised to flag off his empowerment program to reach out to communities.

Meanwhile, Reports reaching this paper suggests that Senator Hope Uzodinma the guber flagbearer of All Progressive Congress is said to have planned to hold meeting with the lawmakers who refused to defect to AA.