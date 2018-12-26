Osuji of MAJA party Best For Imo Governor

As the 2019 general elections draw closer, with attendant intrigues, permutations, horse trading, alignments and realignments, Imo people of different Christian denominations and religious sects have been praying fervently for divine intervention in choosing who will govern the state in 2019. This is so, because human judgment had failed the people, as those they willingly gave their mandate as rescuers suddenly became monsters, who unleashed havoc on them.

God in his infinite mercy has answered the prayers of his people, with the emergence of Barr Aloysius Osuji, as the governorship candidate of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) party. The U.K based industrialist, corporate consultant and legal luminary of repute, whose emergence has attracted loud ovation, will no doubt, bring his experience, knowledge, exposure and managerial acumen to bear.

Barr Osuji, who hails from Nwangele LGA of Imo state, has over the years shown commitment, dedication, and faithfulness in his dealings with people of all social strata. His simple life style, unparalled humility, team spirit and concern for the welfare of the less privileged are worth emulating. I have known this erudite, soft spoken and humane gentle man for almost 15 years and must confess, that his track records in the areas of socio-economic, human capital and infrastructural development in various parts of the state, long before his advent into politics, have contributed to his mass acceptance by a cross section of Imo people within and outside the state.

Besides, Barr Osuji’s quest to govern Imo state is motivated by greed but by a strong desire to reform and redefine the state for the benefit of Imolites at home and in the diaspora. Having lived in and practiced law in the United Kingdom, an organized society with strong moral values and zero tolerance for crime, impunity and other unwholesome acts and conducts for close to 30 years, without blemish, it is obvious that he is an honest, responsible, transparent and credible personality, who does not have any skeleton in his cupboard”.

Considering the increasing level of unemployment, insecurity, youth restiveness, and other social vices, Barr Osuji has promised to revive all moribund industries, establish cottage industries in the 27 LGAs of the state, to create employment for jobless youths. He has also assured the provision of quality education and health ’ care services, restore local government autonomy, reinvigorate the traditional institution, establish an accountable and transparent government that will be hinged on rule of law and due process. He has also promised to revive and make all comatose institutions of governance functional, restore the dignity of the civil service, ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions, security of lives and property and facilitate alternative and regular power supply to boost socio­economic development of all rural communities in the state.

Barr Osuji, whose running mate is a woman has also at different fora, promised to give women prominence in his government, in line with the 35% affirmation, if elected, in line with the MAJA party manifesto. To give credence to this, the national Chairman of his party is a woman, while the Imo State Vice Chairman is also a woman.

Another plus for the MAJA party guber candidate is the people-oriented manifesto of his party, the peace, unity, harmony, internal democracy and cohesion that are also it’s hallmarks. It is said that a house divided against itself cannot stand and one can hardly give what he or she does not have.

It is therefore obvious that the candidates of other political parties that are bedeviled with wrangling internal, squabbles and litigations arising from the poorly conducted ward, and local government congresses and manipulated primary elections cannot ensure peace, unity and mutual co-existence, if given the mandate because, one should be able to manage his internal affairs before managing others.

Let us therefore give the cap to whom it fits. Barr Aloysius Osuji of MAJA party is best for Imo governorship seat, come 2019.

