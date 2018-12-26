ANOTHER CHIEFTAINCY CAP FOR ODIUKONAMBA

All roads will lead to Isu Ancient Kingdom in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State as a frontline management consultant, businessman, philanthropist and former Executive Chairman of Orsu Local Government Council Hon. Chief Charles Obi Okeke JP (ODIUKONAMBA ORSU) bags yet another chieftaincy title from a first class Traditional Ruler His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. EFNI Akanno MFR, Duru Kparakatam, the Ezerioha 4th of Isu Ancient Kingdom.

Expectedly the creme de la creme of the society will grace the event which holds at the ancient palace of Eze Dr. Akanno.

This conferment of chieftaincy title on Chief Charles Okeke is unique in the sense that they would be recipient has courteously rebuffed many offers from across Igboland and beyond before now, having reclined into his shell as a result of his protracted human made travails, during his tenure as the Orsu Council Helmsman.

Chief Charles Okeke, an indigene of Amankwo-Ebenator Autonomous Community in the Old Ebenator Clan in Orsu L.G.A of Imo State started his educational journey at the Central School, Amaebu where he earned his First School Leaving Certificate. (FSLC)

His secondary education took him to the famous Community Secondary School, Awo- Idemili where he acquired his West African School Certificate (WASC). He proceeded to the great University of Ife where he read medical Physiotherapy. He observed his one year mandatory youth service scheme at Orthopedic Hospital Kano after his University Education and thereafter worked briefly at the same hospital before joining the K.K Petroleum Ltd owned by his brother in-law Chief Kelvin Ikedum (Onwa) who has sponsored his educational career.

He later went into private business under the banner of Tebken Consults, a firm that was involved in the man power development programmes through seminars and workshops across the Nigeria.

Chief Okeke’s business ingenuity saw to the establishment of Tshabron Group which diversified into bulk cement and rice distribution with offices located in Owerri and Port- Harcourt. The company later applied and became a frontline partner with the telecommunication giant MTN.

Chief Okeke is a holder of many Chieftaincy titles including Odiukonamba Ebenator Clan and Odiukonamba Orsu Clan.

As a devout Christian and a top socialite Chief Okeke is a member and patron to many Christian and social organizations among which are member, Catholic Men’s Organization, member, Community of Friends, Patron, Decent Friends Club of Nigeria etc.

Having risen from a humble background, Chief Odiukonamba feels the pains of the less

Privileged in the society hence his continuous philanthropic gestures in the areas of

Scholarship awards to indigent students and orphans, empowerment and community development.

He is married to Lolo Onyinye Tshally Okeke and together they are blessed with beautiful children.