ARARAUME SET FOR 2019 GUBER ELECTION, INAUGURATES CAMPAIGN TEAM 

Owerri, the capital city of Eastern Heartland of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was agog as the Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has inaugurated an Industrialist, Chief Okey Ikoro as the Director General of Senator Araraume/Barrister Nwoga joint ticket Campaign Council.

Others inaugurated were the state campaign council which according to him would in turn inaugurate the LGA level in the hierarchy till the unit level.

Senator Araraume disclosed that the inaugurated campaign council was put together by the leadership of the party in the state, adding that it was all encompassing. He asserted that every member of APGA would be encouraged and mobilized in one way or other to put in his or her best for the onerous task of recovering Imo.

He reminded them of the current challenges in the state occasioned by the present administration as he assured them that the APGA government that would be formed in 2019 will addressed the issues respectively.

The Southeast NCC Commissioner however donated not fewer than 150 branded vehicles to the coordinators and support groups to ease their movement during the campaign. He said that the vehicle donation was in fulfillment of his earlier promise made when joined APGA. He said each party chairman in the 27 LGAs would have one vehicle, each chairman of Campaign council in the 27 LGAs, one vehicle, each Federal constituency, one vehicle, each Senatorial district, one vehicle, each advisory Campaign council member, one vehicle, elders council, women leader, youths leader, Fan club, other support groups, all would have their vehicles as they were leaving the destiny house premises.

In his words, “Every person that works for the progress of the party will be compensated no matter how little.

“Not only you will have vehicle but a driver will be provided for you. “You will also have monthly allowance to maintain it, pay the driver and fuel the engine. “Every local government will have a minimum of 8 vehicles to go with. “With these vehicles, every unit will have impact of APGA,” he submitted.

The Isiala Mbano born business magnate cum politician averred that Imo State has gone beyond someone without alternative address to govern, emphasizing that it needs a role model.

In his acceptance speech, the Director General, Chief Okey Ikoro thanked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the party leadership and other stakeholders for finding him worthy to drive the campaign train as he promised to stop at nothing to ensuring that victory is assured in 2019 for the party,

He therefore charged the newly inaugurated campaign team to wake up with a view of living up to expectation and put their eyes on the ball to achieve the desired goal. He added that providing them with enough vehicles is a motivational disposition to go to the field and do the needful.

Speaking also, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Chief Jerry Chukwueke debunked the rumours that APGA was working for the presidential candidate of another political party just as he pointed out that the party is seriously contesting the presidential election on 16th of February, 2019 as he assured that it would sack the APC led government at the center.

In his remarks, the state party Chairman Barrister Peter Ezeobi expressed delight on what he described as APGA’s wisdom in choosing Senator Araraume as the standard bearer of the party in the state. He warned the two-faced politicians to be mindful of their actions and inactions, advising them to be courageous to define their loyalty.