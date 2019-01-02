 Drivers Union Regrets Making Okorocha Governor, Back Humphery Anumudu 

By Onyekachi Eze

Drivers Association operating in Imo State, which comprises of tricycle operators, taxi drivers, okada riders, and bus drivers, have continued to wallow in regrets for allegedly making the incumbent government, led by Rochas Okorocha, a governor in 2011.

Even as Okorocha has barely 4 months to hand over administration to whoever will emerge victorious in the upcoming general election, the Drivers Union still lay blames on each other for the misfortune bedevilling them in the State, since 2011 till date.

Passing an implicit vote of confidence, and endorsement on Barrister Humphrey Anumudu as the most credible brain to pilot Imo better, the leadership of the 4 unions on December 29, 2018, at the Obilubi Primary school field, Mbaitoli LGA, described Anumudu as the man to correct the ills meted against them and Imolites by the outgoing governor.

The communique was dated 29, December, 2018, and signed by; Bishop Anayo Akakem (Chairman keke riders), James Ureh (Secretary), S. C Odika (Chairman Taxi drivers), Agim Chidi Steve (Secretary), Ojukwu Henry (Bus Chairman), Emmanuel Uwa (Secretary), Nnanyereugo Ejiofor (Okada Chairman), Mike Ezeonye (Secretary).

Exploring Okorocha’s maltreatments against them, they disclosed that he got the 80% votes of the Drivers Association, who toured round the State campaigning for his enthronement.

However, they retorted that the appreciation they could get is neglect, and extinction.

Meanwhile, they revealed that for a greater Imo State by May 2019, Humphrey Anumudu has an edge over his opponents.

While showering accolades on Anumudu’s antecedents, they referred him as the most acceptable, accessible, honest, and accountable candidate to deliver the State from the shackles of misrule.

According to the communique, “We deem this necessary because Barr. Humphrey is the only man who can redeem Imo State and bring the State back to its glory. A good listener and a helper of the poor via Uba Zuo Imo. For these reasons and more, the members and executives of the 4 mentioned unions have decided to pitch their tents behind Barr. Humphrey Anumudu and the Zenith Labour Party in the State and the nation in general”.

In his address, the National Chairman of ZLP, Barr. Dan Nwanyanwu commended the Unions for the show of love and trust.

He said they have just exhibited an uncommon love towards the liberation of Imo, pointing out that a history is about repeating in the State.

Nwanyanwu assured Imolites of an inclusive government which Zenith Labour Party come to bring.

Contributing, the running mate to Humphrey Anumudu, Rt. Hon. Okay Dike affirmed that Ndi Imo will have a cause to smile again, by the time the ZLP candidates are sworn in by 2019, stressing that days are gone when people are voted for their political parties, but now on individual capacity and public acceptance.

In a vote of thanks, Barr Humphrey Anumudu acknowledged the Drivers Union for the trust and dedication.

He charged them on grassroots mobilization as well as obtaining their PVC, which he said is the basic thing to good governance.

Anumudu prayed that Imo State will bounce back to its glory, averring that they deserve the best treatment, and not maltreatment.