Orji Aborigine Lists Achievements Budgets Millions For Boreholes, Scholarships

A Social-cultural organization for all indigenes of Orji, in Owerri North LGA, Imo State, called Orji Aborigine Initiative, has numerated its various commitments and achievements for the people of Orji Autonomous Community.

Speaking to Newsmen recently during their meeting, the Administrator of Orji Aborigine Initiative, Chief Amanze Njoku (Ikeoha Orji) disclosed that Orji Aborigine Initiative serves as an umbrella organization for all Orji born who wishes to join the Body, adding that the organization has existed for many years, and was inherited by the new generation of Orji indigenes from their forefathers.

Chief Njoku disclosed that the socio-cultural organization is one of the oldest in the old Uratta clan and it is presently championing the peace and development of Orji people.

“Orji Aborigine Initiative formerly called Orji Aborigine Congress was formed at about 1935 by our forefathers like Late Oha Njoku, Emeana Aka Koronye, Thomas Nwagazi Anozie, Oguchuruba, Eberike Nkwodinma, Onyekwere, Ekeji Opara Amucha, Emegaram Onunwa, Levi Ewurum, Oguguo Ekeocha and others”.

He further said, “The group called, Ogbako-Umuorji were broke away members of Orji Aborigine initiative”.

Orji Aborigine initiative is like a Catholic Roman Institution that has many protestants around it, at the same time, Orji Aborigine initiative is like the Israelis, a small nation with mighty enemies surrounding it but has not been defeated by any” the administrator revealed.

Chief Amanze Njoku hinted that on December 26, 2018, the organization had its End of year party, where all the members and their families gathered together to exchange gifts and ideas on how to confront 2019.

Njoku made it clear that the organization has facilitated the employment and admission of Orji born children into Higher Institutions and Secondary Schools and Wives and mothers into various offices.

“We facilitated the admission of these our children into High Institutions; Ngozi Lemmy Akakem, Emma Onyenobi’s son, Martin Njoku’s Daughter, and two of his grand children, Ikedi Aso, Raphael Opara’s Daughter, Ako Amarachi Eunice, Uchenna Enwurum, Patrick Okorafor’s Son etc.

In the secondary school, we helped these our children into Federal Government Girls College Owerri, namely; Iheanyi Ekeocha’s daughter, Emmanuel Azubuike’s daughter, Fidel Ewurum’s daughter, Chinedu Mbata, after the Traditional Ruler’s list failed, Tonia Onyekwere Chukwuka and others” Njoku told Journalists.

On the area of Employment he listed them as Mrs Chidinma Osuji, Mrs Adaugo Nkwopara, Miss Gladys Uche, Mrs Ijeoma Oguchi Emmanuel, Mrs Precious Onyekwere, Miss Chidera Peter, Coleman Ofoegbu, Mrs Nwakaego Ekechi and others.

He said that the Body has budgeted over Ten million naira (N10m) to provide free Boreholes for all the Eight (8) Hamlets in Orji community and for scholarships for Orji children who meet the score.

On challenges facing the organization, Chief Njoku said that some faceless Groups that are jealous of Orji Aborigine achievements are unsuccessfully trying to challenge the organization, which has hit the rocks.

Also speaking, a Trustee of the Body, Chief (Nze) Emmanuel Oguchuruba maintained that Orji Aborigine has come to stay as no person has the power to decree the organization out of existence.

The Secretary of the Body, Obingaya Innocent Njoku said one fictitious Body called Ogbako Umuorji is getting restless of the humungous achievements of the Aborigine, and fighting the Aborigine which he said will end in futility.

Others who spoke include the Treasurer, Chief Martin Ekwerike who said greed and jealousy is leading Ogbako Umuorji to challenge the Aborigine. Obingaya Theo Akakuru, Victor Emegara, Nze Iheanyi Ekeocha, Chukwuka Onyekwere, Uchenna Ekeji Charles Osuji, Fidel Enwurum, Peter Igbokwe, Felix Izuanozie and Innocent Metu Njoku who are all Obingayas of Orji also added their voices.