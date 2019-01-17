Ugiri Clan Dares Simeon Iwunze, Inaugurates Ezumezu Ugiri

By Samuel Ibezim

Saturday, January 12, the people of Ugiri in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, gathered at their ancestral place of assembly, Isi Nkwo Mbaa, to inaugurate their apex socio cultural body, Ezumezu Ugiri.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, His Royal Highness- Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, the Ohazurume 1 of Umuneke autonomous community, said that some detractors led by Simeon Iwunze, a government appointee and former lawmaker for Isiala Mbano State Constituency, have been circulating fake news of what never happened.

“The aim of all traditional rulers in Ugiri is for the peace of Ugiri. No traditional ruler is a politician, we are custodian of traditions. So, they have been circulating false information that I, Eze Onyenagbaru and other Ezes’ want to raise someone today as the flag bearer of one political party or the other. But today, you people have seen it. We did not raise any person’s hand today. What we are doing today is for the dignity of Ugiri. How Ugiri would be established and finish their projects. That is what Ugiri is doing today. We are not against the state government, neither against the federal government.

“In 2017, Hon. Simeon Iwunze masterminded it. He dragged us to the governor and after that, governor vindicated us. This time around, he has started again, blackmailing my name. Last year, he didn’t allow us to celebrate our new yam festival but finally, governor gave us an approval. He is a good governor, we love him and Ugiri is solidly behind him.” Eze Onyenagbaru stated.

Chief Martins Emereonye, Traditional Prime Minister of Ugirinna described the event as a memorable day. He warned detractors trying to cause problem in Ugiri to stare away and prayed God to touch their hearts to repent.

Earlier on, Engr. Chima Akuzie, the pioneer apex leader of Ezumezu Ugiri, said that the bodies mindset is to uplift the legacies of their ancestors and thanked the Ezes’ for inaugurating it. That God is with them as they have woken from slumber and won’t allow politicians to distract them again. He assured that Ugiri would

utilize its over 37,000 registered voters strength and five wards to vote people that have Ugiri interest.

In his address, Chief Ralph Ohalete, chairman planning committee, said that the twelve autonomous communities with their leaders and the people came on common ground to reaffirm, inaugurate and publicize that they are one entity and would speak with a voice to actualize their common interest.

“Not quite long ago, our royal fathers came up with this vision. Like a dream which it’s time has come, this dream received acceptance at the speed of light,” Ohalete stated.

Indeed, it was a roll call. The Ezes’ include: Matthew Onweni, Celestine Okoroike and Marcel Agbaka. Others include Leo-Mark Enwerem, Benson Ohalete, Chibuzo Uzoeshi and Martin Uchegbu, among others. Chief Bright Njoku, publisher of Nigeria Horn Newspapers, was inaugurated as its publics relation officer. Chief Mrs. Collins Obi, Prof. Placid Njoku, the APC deputy governor aspirant, Chief Fab Okochi and Prof. Chinedu Ogbuji were some of the dignitaries.