ThankGod Ezeani Admonish Imo PDP On Grassroot Sensitization      •Assures Landslide Victory For Party 

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Coordinator of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization, Hon ThankGod Ezeani has admonished the State’s People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on the need to embark on grassroot sensitization.

He made this passionate appeal, yesterday in Owerri, in a town hall meeting organized by Atiku Abubakar’s wife, Barr. Jennifer Douglas Atiku, and the wife of the PDP presidential running mate, Mrs. Margaret Peter Obi for Imo women, ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Hon Ezeani, while expressing optimism on a landslide victory that awaits PDP in the February 16, Presidential/National Assembly, as well as the March 2, Governorship/State Assembly polls enjoined the party faithful to embark on strict door to door sensitization rallies.

He opined even though the party has received over 75% of the masses support, there is need to further take the goodnews message to the rural dwellers, especially the market men and women who may still be unaware of the good tidings awaiting them if PDP emerge.

“Ogbaturuenyi” as fondly called enjoined the party leadership, candidates and members not to be over confident and zealous in pursuit for victory, stressing that there are more homework to be done by all and sundry.

Reiterating the level of poverty and hardship in the Country, Chief ThankGod Ezeani said the nation will bounce back to its glory with the enthronement of Atiku and Peter Obi.

He disclosed that Nigeria is on a transformation era, even as he added that for the desired governance to be actualized, all hands must be on deck.

The Ideato born politician further advised the electorates to shun any form of inducement, while reminding them that their actions towards the upcoming polls will determine their fate for the next four years.

Speaking on the Imo elections, he described the party’s candidates from Governorship to State Assembly as most qualified to champion the course of Imo governance from May 29, 2019.

Ezeani added that the more reason no stone should be left unturned is the yearning for effective governance in the State, where lawlessness, rascality and inhumanity has been the daily routine.

Resurrecting hope among Imolites and Nigerians, he preached for peace and patience. Also, he beckoned on them to vote wisely, and ensure their votes count.