2019 Election: Atiku’s Wife Solicits Support From Imo women As Ihedioha Vows to Create Jobs ,Recreate Development Centers

Tunji Adedeji

In a bid to garner more support for her husband, the wife of the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP Dr. Barr Jennifer Douglas Atiku Abubakar on Thursday pleaded with Imo women to vote for her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forth coming presidential election.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Owerri, when she met with thousands of Imo women who defied the scorching sun to take a glimpse of her , Mrs. Atiku told the women that she was in the state to plead with them to support and ensure that PDP comes back to power come 2019.

She also made a passionate appeal to Imo electorates to throw their weight behind Rt Hon. Emeka Iheadioha ,the governorship candidate of PDP in Imo and every candidates of the party ahead of the February 16th and March 2nd general election.

According to her, “I’m overwhelmed with the reception we received today .With this level of reception I have no doubt in my mind that Imo state is already a PDP State .The reason we embarked on this journey is to know what Imo people want so we can take the massage back to Abuja.”

Mrs .Atiku enjoined women to be mindful of the fact that they are the bedrock of our society.

She further said,”40 years ago, the country had a vice president from the South East, It is time we put our own there and in no distant time, the President will come to us”.

In his speech, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, said his party PDP is ready to take over power in Imo State .He described Atiku as a man that has taken it upon himself to restore the dignity of Igbo people . He maintained that Ndi-Imo must vote Atiku to get Nigeria working again .

The Former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representative who seized the platform to enjoined the women to take the massage to the grassroot and their various electoral wards maintained that Imo State under his watch will created new jobs for the teaming unemployed youths and recreate Development Centers.

He promised to restore LGA autonomy and revive the moribund Teaching Hospitals and all health centers in the state.

The governorship hopeful said come February 16th Nigerians shall elect a new president .He advised the women to assist Atiku who is their in-law and every candidate of the party. Go to your boots and preach the gospel of PDP to our people, he averred.

Speaking respectively, Prof .Viola Onwuliri Senator Chris Anyanwu ,Chief (Mrs) Maria Mbakwe assured Atikus wife that Imo women would do the needful and prayed for her husband.

They condemned the plunging of the country into debt, incessant killings in the country and dragging the country 50 years backwards, assuring Atiku of Imo women support.

Also speaking, the wife of Atiku’s running mate, Mrs. Peter Obi described Imo State as well “Atikulated”, stating that the 2019 election calls for survival.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were Chief Achike U2019 Election: Atiku’s Wife Solicits Support From Imo women.