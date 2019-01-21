By Onyekachi Eze

The Catholic Diocese of Orlu, on Sunday, January 20, 2019 witnessed a turbo charged golden jubilee birthday anniversary of the Diocesan Sole Judge, and Rector, Christ The King Church Okwudor, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Donsteve Chiebonam Nnagha.

Ordained a Priest in the order of the Roman Catholic Church in August 28th, 1995 by the Orlu Diocesan Bishop, Gregory Obinna Ochiagha, Fr. Don Nnagha has attained greater heights in both evangelical work and promotion of humanity.

He hails from Osina in Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State.

The birthday bash commenced with a solemn mass of thanksgiving by the jubilarian at CKC Okwudor, in Njaba LGA, concelebrated by his brother priests from Orlu Diocese.

Delivering the homily, the homilist, Rev Fr. Ugonna Mbonu enjoined the Catholic faithful to celebrate people while they live, and not at the point of death or after death.

He testified that Fr. Nnagha has affected lives tremendously and as such deserves to be celebrated; adding that celebration of golden jubilee signifies God’s abundant love and blessings which Fr Nnagha has attained to the glory of God.

According to the profile of the fiery clergy, he is described as an erudite scholar, an administrator, technocrat and lover of God and humanity, hence his passion for embarking on live saving programs.

Fr Nnagha is also seen as a goal getter, an embodiment of peace and voice to the voiceless, who, through the evangelical work of God in the past 24 years in the Lord’s vineyard has recorded giant feats.

This autobiography further disclosed that his relationship with people earned him the revered title as “Ochiriozuo”.

Some vital positions held so far in the Catholic community includes; the Orlu Diocesan Chief Judge, Secretary General, Canon Law Society of Nigeria and member, BOT of the same body, Member, Orlu Diocesan Curia Council, member, Orlu Diocesan Presbyterian Council, member, Orlu Diocesan College of Consultors.

Trumpeta Newspaper also gathered that Fr. Donsteve Nnagha is the founder, Mater Consolata Orphanage Home Osina, as well as Chairman, Board of Directors, Osina Community Hospital.

His kindness is not excluded from his Okwudor parishioners, as he opened a small medium factory (Aqua Angelica) that produces sachet water and supplies free borehole services to all and sundry.

The disciplinarian priest has also authored many religious and circular books.

Some of the dignitaries who spoke poured encomiums on the celebrant.

H.R.H Eze Barr. A. E. A. Durueburuo described Fr Nnagha as a worthy priest of God, whose services has extended to the nook and cranny of the Diocese, pointing out that the jubilarian has win souls for God.

Chief Jude Nwagbo (Ononenyi 1 of Osina) retorted thus, “Fr. Don Nnagha is a wonderful brother and good friend. He is a man that appreciates people. I am not surprised by the level of ovation people are pouring for him. I am overwhelmed because he deserves the best”.

Other dignitaries like, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo, Hon Amb. Uju Onwudiwe, Chief Emeka Duru, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Sir Ifeanyi Umeh, Chief Sir Emeka Umeh, Mayor Ethel Umeh, Chief Azubuike Ebosie, Lady Nneoma Bibian (Orlu Diocesan CWO President), Basil Chima Okpara, Okwuba Christian, Okezie Oguh, Hon Austin Chukwukere, and host of Priests and religious thanked God for the gift of life on the humble Priest, praying for longevity, more wisdom and strength.

Rev. Fr Don Nnagha while giving a vote of thanks said, “My life is a life of service. Whatever I get, go back to the people. Either to the orphanage homes, hospitals or the society in general. That’s the essence of my living and how I can thank God for the gift of life for the past 50 years”.