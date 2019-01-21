By Okey Alozie

One of the candidates listed to run for the House of Reps position of Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West Federal Constituency (names withheld) is in trouble over the alleged appearance of his name for two parties.

INEC late last week released the final list of candidates scheduled to run for the National Assembly elections. In the list, a particular candidate for the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West had his name appear for two different parties.

According to details Trumpeta stumbled into online, a name with same words and initials is credited to one of the candidates. The appearance is in contrast to the electoral laws.

Trumpeta findings disclosed that the candidate is in trouble and may risk disqualification as the Constitution and Electoral Act disapproves double registration.

It was learnt that when the candidate discovered he had lost out in one of the major parties during the primaries, he went into one of the parties to show interest before migrating into another one resulting to the double application which INEC made public.